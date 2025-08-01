Most Draws Played By Team In WTC: England Equals Australia, India At… - Check List
After the draw of the 4th test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, England tops the list for playing the most draws, while India gains no. in the list. Here are the teams with the most draws in tests.
England: 9 Draws in 68 Matches
England is joint-top for most draws in WTC history. Known for playing in swing-friendly conditions, they often engage in evenly fought Tests. However, under the “Bazball” approach since 2022, they have increasingly aimed for results, making their recent draws more hard-fought.
Australia: 9 Draws in 57 Matches
Australia matches England’s nine draws but maintains a stronger win percentage. Many of their draws come on flat pitches in the subcontinent or rain-hit contests. Despite this, they consistently dominate WTC standings with decisive results in most series.
India: 7 Draws in 56 Matches
India’s seven draws reflect their ability to bat long and save matches when under pressure. A majority of these stalemates have come overseas, particularly in England and Australia, where they have shown remarkable resilience.
Pakistan: 7 Draws in 40 Matches
Pakistan has drawn seven matches in fewer games than India, underlining their defensive strength at home and abroad. Slow, spin-friendly pitches at home and a cautious approach in difficult overseas tours contribute to their draw count.
West Indies: 6 Draws in 42 Matches
West Indies often struggle for consistency, but their six draws highlight their ability to fight back when conditions suit them. These results typically come at home on slower tracks in the Caribbean.
Sri Lanka: 6 Draws in 39 Matches
Sri Lanka’s draw record is built largely on their ability to bat long on turning pitches at home. These matches often extend deep into the fifth day, reflecting their resilience with the bat.
New Zealand: 3 Draws in 39 Matches
New Zealand’s low draw count shows their preference for result-oriented cricket. They rarely play for a draw, often going for a win even in challenging conditions, which contributes to their competitive win percentage.
Bangladesh: 3 Draws in 33 Matches
Bangladesh’s draws are few and far between, reflecting their struggles to consistently compete in Test cricket. Most stalemates occur on slow, batting-friendly home pitches or rain-affected games.
South Africa: 2 Draws in 41 Matches
South Africa has the fewest draws in WTC history. Their fast-bowling strength and result-driven approach mean matches are often decided well before the final day, whether in victory or defeat.
