Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940069https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/most-draws-played-by-team-in-wtc-england-equals-australia-india-at-check-list-2940069
NewsPhotosMost Draws Played By Team In WTC: England Equals Australia, India At… - Check List
photoDetails

Most Draws Played By Team In WTC: England Equals Australia, India At… - Check List

After the draw of the 4th test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, England tops the list for playing the most draws, while India gains no. in the list. Here are the teams with the most draws in tests. 

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Follow Us

England: 9 Draws in 68 Matches

1/10
England: 9 Draws in 68 Matches

England is joint-top for most draws in WTC history. Known for playing in swing-friendly conditions, they often engage in evenly fought Tests. However, under the “Bazball” approach since 2022, they have increasingly aimed for results, making their recent draws more hard-fought.

 

Follow Us

Australia: 9 Draws in 57 Matches

2/10
Australia: 9 Draws in 57 Matches

Australia matches England’s nine draws but maintains a stronger win percentage. Many of their draws come on flat pitches in the subcontinent or rain-hit contests. Despite this, they consistently dominate WTC standings with decisive results in most series.

 

Follow Us

India: 7 Draws in 56 Matches

3/10
India: 7 Draws in 56 Matches

India’s seven draws reflect their ability to bat long and save matches when under pressure. A majority of these stalemates have come overseas, particularly in England and Australia, where they have shown remarkable resilience.

 

Follow Us

Pakistan: 7 Draws in 40 Matches

4/10
Pakistan: 7 Draws in 40 Matches

Pakistan has drawn seven matches in fewer games than India, underlining their defensive strength at home and abroad. Slow, spin-friendly pitches at home and a cautious approach in difficult overseas tours contribute to their draw count.

 

Follow Us

West Indies: 6 Draws in 42 Matches

5/10
West Indies: 6 Draws in 42 Matches

West Indies often struggle for consistency, but their six draws highlight their ability to fight back when conditions suit them. These results typically come at home on slower tracks in the Caribbean.

 

Follow Us

Sri Lanka: 6 Draws in 39 Matches

6/10
Sri Lanka: 6 Draws in 39 Matches

Sri Lanka’s draw record is built largely on their ability to bat long on turning pitches at home. These matches often extend deep into the fifth day, reflecting their resilience with the bat.

 

Follow Us

New Zealand: 3 Draws in 39 Matches

7/10
New Zealand: 3 Draws in 39 Matches

New Zealand’s low draw count shows their preference for result-oriented cricket. They rarely play for a draw, often going for a win even in challenging conditions, which contributes to their competitive win percentage.

 

Follow Us

Bangladesh: 3 Draws in 33 Matches

8/10
Bangladesh: 3 Draws in 33 Matches

Bangladesh’s draws are few and far between, reflecting their struggles to consistently compete in Test cricket. Most stalemates occur on slow, batting-friendly home pitches or rain-affected games.

 

Follow Us

South Africa: 2 Draws in 41 Matches

9/10
South Africa: 2 Draws in 41 Matches

South Africa has the fewest draws in WTC history. Their fast-bowling strength and result-driven approach mean matches are often decided well before the final day, whether in victory or defeat.

 

Follow Us

10/10

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo

Follow Us
Eng vs IndInd vs EngInd Vs AusAus vs EngIndiaAustraliaEnglandWest IndiesPakistanVirat KohliBen stokesWTC most drawsWorld Test Championship draws recordEngland most draws WTCAustralia WTC drawsIndia Pakistan WTC drawsSouth Africa least draws WTCWest Indies Test drawsSri Lanka WTC draws recordNew Zealand WTC drawsBangladesh Test draws statsTest cricket draws listWTC standings draws impactteams with most drawn matchesWTC match results analysis
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
camera icon10
title
Eng vs Ind
Most Draws Played By Team In WTC: England Equals Australia, India At… - Check List
camera icon8
title
Guinness Records
From Quirky Stunts To Lavish Homes: THESE Guinness World Records Put India On The Map
camera icon7
title
Smart Monsoon Living
Smart Monsoon Living: How To Create A Cozy And Functional Home Space
camera icon8
title
Karun Nair
Karun Nair's 3,149 Days Of Grit & Patience : Longest Gap Between Two 50+ scores In Tests
NEWS ON ONE CLICK