Most Ducks In Test Cricket For India: 2 Batting Legends Find Themselves On The List

India’s Test cricket history isn’t just filled with centuries and match-winning spells—it also features an unusual record: the most ducks by Indian players in Test matches. From Ishant Sharma’s record 34 ducks to Kapil Dev and Sehwag’s surprising entries, this list showcases players who’ve struggled with the bat despite shining elsewhere. Tailenders like Bumrah, Zaheer, and Harbhajan Singh dominate the unwanted chart, revealing a long-standing batting weakness in India’s lower order. This duck leaderboard not only highlights individual records but also reflects India's overall batting depth issues in Test cricket. A must-read for cricket stats lovers and trivia hunters.