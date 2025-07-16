Advertisement
Most Ducks In Test Cricket For India: 2 Batting Legends Find Themselves On The List

India’s Test cricket history isn’t just filled with centuries and match-winning spells—it also features an unusual record: the most ducks by Indian players in Test matches. From Ishant Sharma’s record 34 ducks to Kapil Dev and Sehwag’s surprising entries, this list showcases players who’ve struggled with the bat despite shining elsewhere. Tailenders like Bumrah, Zaheer, and Harbhajan Singh dominate the unwanted chart, revealing a long-standing batting weakness in India’s lower order. This duck leaderboard not only highlights individual records but also reflects India's overall batting depth issues in Test cricket. A must-read for cricket stats lovers and trivia hunters.

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
1. Ishant Sharma – 34 Ducks: India's Accidental Duck King

1. Ishant Sharma – 34 Ducks: India's Accidental Duck King

The lanky pacer leads the list with 34 ducks in Tests, proving that while he could bowl long spells, lasting long with the bat was never his strength.

2. Zaheer Khan – 29 Ducks: Lethal Left-Arm, Fragile Bat

2. Zaheer Khan – 29 Ducks: Lethal Left-Arm, Fragile Bat

Zaheer’s 29 ducks came despite occasional batting brilliance. His lower-order collapses often overshadowed his heroic spells with the red ball.

3. Jasprit Bumrah – 28 Ducks: The Modern Tail-End Woe

3. Jasprit Bumrah – 28 Ducks: The Modern Tail-End Woe

With 28 ducks already in fewer than 75 innings, Bumrah’s name rising in this record highlights the ongoing struggle of India’s tail-enders.

4. B.S. Chandrasekhar – 23 Ducks: The Wizard Who Couldn’t Bat

4. B.S. Chandrasekhar – 23 Ducks: The Wizard Who Couldn’t Bat

While he spun webs around batters, Chandrasekhar’s 4.07 average and 23 ducks confirm he was one of the most unreliable batsmen India ever fielded.

5. Bishan Singh Bedi – 20 Ducks: Spin Legend, Batting Tragedy

5. Bishan Singh Bedi – 20 Ducks: Spin Legend, Batting Tragedy

Though a revolutionary spinner, Bedi’s 20 Test ducks came from often helpless batting performances at the tail end of India's innings.

6. Harbhajan Singh – 19 Ducks: Aggressive Offie, Inconsistent Lower Order

6. Harbhajan Singh – 19 Ducks: Aggressive Offie, Inconsistent Lower Order

Known for his counterattacks, Harbhajan’s 19 ducks underline the inconsistency of a batter who often played for big shots rather than survival.

7. Mohammed Shami – 18 Ducks: The Punchy Tail-Ender Who Falls Often

7. Mohammed Shami – 18 Ducks: The Punchy Tail-Ender Who Falls Often

A fearless striker of the ball, Shami’s 18 ducks in Tests reflect a pattern of attacking shots with little success down the order.

8. Anil Kumble – 17 Ducks: Iron-Willed with the Ball, Not the Bat

8. Anil Kumble – 17 Ducks: Iron-Willed with the Ball, Not the Bat

Kumble, a warrior with the ball, managed a Test century but also racked up 17 ducks, showing how even legends had batting blind spots.

9. Virender Sehwag – 16 Ducks: Boom or Bust Opener

9. Virender Sehwag – 16 Ducks: Boom or Bust Opener

With a strike rate of 82.18 and 23 centuries, Sehwag’s 16 ducks highlight the risks of ultra-aggressive opening batting in the longest format.

 

10. Kapil Dev – 16 Ducks: All-Round Great with the Occasional Fail

10. Kapil Dev – 16 Ducks: All-Round Great with the Occasional Fail

India’s finest all-rounder scored over 5000 Test runs, but his 16 ducks prove that even legends have moments of failure at the crease.

