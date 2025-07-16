Most Ducks In Test Cricket For India: 2 Batting Legends Find Themselves On The List
India’s Test cricket history isn’t just filled with centuries and match-winning spells—it also features an unusual record: the most ducks by Indian players in Test matches. From Ishant Sharma’s record 34 ducks to Kapil Dev and Sehwag’s surprising entries, this list showcases players who’ve struggled with the bat despite shining elsewhere. Tailenders like Bumrah, Zaheer, and Harbhajan Singh dominate the unwanted chart, revealing a long-standing batting weakness in India’s lower order. This duck leaderboard not only highlights individual records but also reflects India's overall batting depth issues in Test cricket. A must-read for cricket stats lovers and trivia hunters.
1. Ishant Sharma – 34 Ducks: India's Accidental Duck King
The lanky pacer leads the list with 34 ducks in Tests, proving that while he could bowl long spells, lasting long with the bat was never his strength.
2. Zaheer Khan – 29 Ducks: Lethal Left-Arm, Fragile Bat
Zaheer’s 29 ducks came despite occasional batting brilliance. His lower-order collapses often overshadowed his heroic spells with the red ball.
3. Jasprit Bumrah – 28 Ducks: The Modern Tail-End Woe
With 28 ducks already in fewer than 75 innings, Bumrah’s name rising in this record highlights the ongoing struggle of India’s tail-enders.
4. B.S. Chandrasekhar – 23 Ducks: The Wizard Who Couldn’t Bat
While he spun webs around batters, Chandrasekhar’s 4.07 average and 23 ducks confirm he was one of the most unreliable batsmen India ever fielded.
5. Bishan Singh Bedi – 20 Ducks: Spin Legend, Batting Tragedy
Though a revolutionary spinner, Bedi’s 20 Test ducks came from often helpless batting performances at the tail end of India's innings.
6. Harbhajan Singh – 19 Ducks: Aggressive Offie, Inconsistent Lower Order
Known for his counterattacks, Harbhajan’s 19 ducks underline the inconsistency of a batter who often played for big shots rather than survival.
7. Mohammed Shami – 18 Ducks: The Punchy Tail-Ender Who Falls Often
A fearless striker of the ball, Shami’s 18 ducks in Tests reflect a pattern of attacking shots with little success down the order.
8. Anil Kumble – 17 Ducks: Iron-Willed with the Ball, Not the Bat
Kumble, a warrior with the ball, managed a Test century but also racked up 17 ducks, showing how even legends had batting blind spots.
9. Virender Sehwag – 16 Ducks: Boom or Bust Opener
With a strike rate of 82.18 and 23 centuries, Sehwag’s 16 ducks highlight the risks of ultra-aggressive opening batting in the longest format.
10. Kapil Dev – 16 Ducks: All-Round Great with the Occasional Fail
India’s finest all-rounder scored over 5000 Test runs, but his 16 ducks prove that even legends have moments of failure at the crease.
Trending Photos