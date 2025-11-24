Most Expensive Buys Of LSG, PBKS, KKR, SRH, MI, RR, CSK, DC, GT, RCB In History Of IPL: Rishabh Pant To Ben Stokes - In Pics
The IPL auction landscape has undergone significant evolution over the years, with teams spending record-breaking amounts to secure high-impact players. Every franchise now has a standout signing that represents its biggest-ever auction investment.
Here are the 10 most expensive players bought by each team in IPL history:
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant - Rs 27.00 Cr (IPL 2025)
LSG set a new all-time IPL auction record by purchasing Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore. His elite wicket-keeping, fearless middle-order batting, and leadership qualities made him the most valuable asset on the auction table and the costliest player ever.
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer - Rs26.75 Cr (IPL 2025)
PBKS shocked the market in the 2025 mega auction by securing Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, a franchise record and one of the highest spends ever. With stability in the top order and proven captaincy skills, he became central to PBKS’ new strategic direction.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Mitchell Starc - Rs 24.75 Cr (IPL 2024)
KKR created history by spending Rs 24.75 crore on Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, making him one of the highest-priced players ever. He proved his value with match-winning spells in the semi-final and final.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins - Rs 20.50 Cr (IPL 2024)
SRH went bold in 2024, spending Rs 20.5 crore on Australian captain Pat Cummins. With his leadership pedigree, pace bowling, and lower-order hitting, SRH viewed him as a complete T20 package capable of reshaping the side’s identity.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Cameron Green - Rs 17.50 Cr (IPL 2023)
The Mumbai Indians broke auction records in 2023 by securing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. His explosive batting ability and seam-bowling utility made him a high-value investment.
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Chris Morris - Rs 16.25 Cr (IPL 2021)
RR made headlines in 2021 by signing Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore, then the biggest auction amount in IPL history. His finishing ability with the bat and wicket-taking skills at the death made him a premium all-round choice at the time.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ben Stokes - Rs 16.25 Cr (IPL 2023)
CSK made a rare high-budget move in 2023 by signing Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore. The English all-rounder was brought for his match-winning potential with bat and ball.
Delhi Capitals (DC): Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16.00 Cr (IPL 2015)
DC (then Delhi Daredevils) set a major milestone in 2015 by buying Indian star Yuvraj Singh for Rs 16 crore, a record at the time. His experience, middle-order hitting power, and all-around potential made him one of the most sought-after names in that auction.
Gujarat Titans (GT): Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 Cr (IPL 2025)
GT made a marquee addition in the 2025 auction by bringing in England captain Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore. Known for his explosive starts and finishing prowess, Buttler was signed to enhance GT's batting aggression and leadership depth.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Kyle Jamieson - Rs 15.00 Cr (IPL 2021)
RCB shocked many in 2021 by bidding aggressively for New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson. The franchise invested in his height, bounce, and raw pace, hoping he would become a long-term strike bowler. Though short-term returns varied, the buy remains RCB’s biggest auction gamble.
