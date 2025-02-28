Most Expensive Player Of Champions Trophy 2025 — Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Or Shubman Gill But THIS Cricketer Earned Rs 3 Lakhs Per Run - In Pics
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has witnessed jaw-dropping performances and shocking revelations. One standout stat has caught everyone’s attention – the most expensive player of the tournament has earned a staggering Rs 3 lakh per run! Surprisingly, it’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or any star from England or Australia. Here are the top 10 takeaways from this financial spectacle in cricket.
1. Imam-ul-Haq Tops the Cost-per-Run Chart
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq has emerged as the most expensive player, earning Rs 3 lakh per run. Despite a huge payout, he managed just 10 runs in the tournament.
2. Rohit Sharma Earns Rs 19,672 per Run
India’s captain Rohit Sharma has pocketed over Rs 19,672 for each run, scoring 61 runs in two matches. His BCCI contract ensures he receives Rs 6 lakh per ODI.
3. Virat Kohli's Per-Run Earning Crosses Rs 9,800
Despite scoring 122 runs in two matches, Virat Kohli’s per-run earning stands at Rs 9,806, considerably lower than Imam-ul-Haq’s cost-per-run ratio.
4. BCCI Pays Kohli Rs 12 Lakh in Match Fees
Virat Kohli has received Rs 12 lakh from BCCI for his participation in two ODIs, making him one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers in the tournament.
5. Babar Azam’s Per-Run Earnings Over Rs 1 Lakh
Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam has earned over Rs 1 lakh per run, scoring 87 runs in two matches. His PCB contract provides him 4.5 million PKR for ODIs.
6. Imam-ul-Haq Played Only One Match
Imam-ul-Haq played just one match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, replacing the injured Fakhar Zaman. Despite his limited participation, his per-run cost remains unmatched.
7. Pakistan's Last Match Was Washed Out
Pakistan's final group-stage match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out, sealing their fate as the first team to exit the tournament.
8. Prize Money for Champions Trophy 2025 Increased by 53%
The ICC announced a 53% hike in prize money compared to the 2017 edition, with the Champions Trophy winner set to receive $2.24 million.
9. Pakistan’s Early Exit Guarantees $125,000 Payout
After failing to make it past the group stage, Pakistan is set to receive $125,000, a disappointing end to their hosting campaign.
10. Runners-Up to Receive $1.12 Million
The team finishing second in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take home a massive $1.12 million, highlighting the high stakes in the tournament.
