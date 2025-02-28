Advertisement
Most Expensive Player Of Champions Trophy 2025 — Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Or Shubman Gill But THIS Cricketer Earned Rs 3 Lakhs Per Run - In Pics
Most Expensive Player Of Champions Trophy 2025 — Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Or Shubman Gill But THIS Cricketer Earned Rs 3 Lakhs Per Run - In Pics

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has witnessed jaw-dropping performances and shocking revelations. One standout stat has caught everyone’s attention – the most expensive player of the tournament has earned a staggering Rs 3 lakh per run! Surprisingly, it’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or any star from England or Australia. Here are the top 10 takeaways from this financial spectacle in cricket.

Updated:Feb 28, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
1. Imam-ul-Haq Tops the Cost-per-Run Chart

1/10
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq has emerged as the most expensive player, earning Rs 3 lakh per run. Despite a huge payout, he managed just 10 runs in the tournament.

2. Rohit Sharma Earns Rs 19,672 per Run

2/10
India’s captain Rohit Sharma has pocketed over Rs 19,672 for each run, scoring 61 runs in two matches. His BCCI contract ensures he receives Rs 6 lakh per ODI.

3. Virat Kohli's Per-Run Earning Crosses Rs 9,800

3/10
Despite scoring 122 runs in two matches, Virat Kohli’s per-run earning stands at Rs 9,806, considerably lower than Imam-ul-Haq’s cost-per-run ratio.

4. BCCI Pays Kohli Rs 12 Lakh in Match Fees

4/10
Virat Kohli has received Rs 12 lakh from BCCI for his participation in two ODIs, making him one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers in the tournament.

5. Babar Azam’s Per-Run Earnings Over Rs 1 Lakh

5/10
Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam has earned over Rs 1 lakh per run, scoring 87 runs in two matches. His PCB contract provides him 4.5 million PKR for ODIs.

6. Imam-ul-Haq Played Only One Match

6/10
Imam-ul-Haq played just one match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, replacing the injured Fakhar Zaman. Despite his limited participation, his per-run cost remains unmatched.

7. Pakistan's Last Match Was Washed Out

7/10
Pakistan's final group-stage match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out, sealing their fate as the first team to exit the tournament.

8. Prize Money for Champions Trophy 2025 Increased by 53%

8/10
The ICC announced a 53% hike in prize money compared to the 2017 edition, with the Champions Trophy winner set to receive $2.24 million.

9. Pakistan’s Early Exit Guarantees $125,000 Payout

9/10
After failing to make it past the group stage, Pakistan is set to receive $125,000, a disappointing end to their hosting campaign.

 

10. Runners-Up to Receive $1.12 Million

10/10
The team finishing second in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take home a massive $1.12 million, highlighting the high stakes in the tournament.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK