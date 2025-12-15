Advertisement
Most Expensive Players In IPL History: From Rishabh Pant's Rs 27 Cr To Mitchell Starc's Rs 24.75 Cr

The Indian Premier League has witnessed jaw-dropping auction moments where players commanded record-breaking prices. From Rishabh Pant’s historic ₹27 crore deal to Gautam Gambhir’s franchise-altering signing, these expensive IPL players reflect evolving team strategies. Fast bowlers, elite all-rounders, and Indian match-winners dominate the list, showcasing how franchises value impact, leadership, and versatility. Spanning IPL seasons from 2008 to 2025, this listicle captures how auction dynamics have transformed, why crores keep rising, and which players truly justified their price tags.

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
1. Rishabh Pant’s ₹27 Crore Bid Redefined IPL Valuations

Lucknow Super Giants breaking all records in IPL 2025 reflected the unmatched value of Indian wicketkeeper-batters who combine leadership, finishing power, and brand appeal.

2. Shreyas Iyer Became the Ultimate Leadership Investment

Punjab Kings’ ₹26.75 crore splurge highlighted how calm captains with consistent middle-order runs are now premium assets in the IPL mega auction ecosystem.

3. Mitchell Starc Proved Elite Pace Is Priceless

KKR’s ₹24.75 crore bid in 2024 reinforced the premium placed on world-class fast bowlers who can control powerplays and decide knockout matches.

4. Venkatesh Iyer Symbolised the Rise of Indian All-Rounders

His ₹23.75 crore price tag showed franchises are willing to bet big on Indian multi-skill players who offer balance, flexibility, and long-term value.

5. Pat Cummins Turned Captaincy into a High-Value Skill

Sunrisers Hyderabad paying ₹20.50 crore underlined the growing demand for international leaders who deliver with both tactical sharpness and elite bowling.

6. Sam Curran Rewrote the All-Rounder Market

Punjab Kings’ ₹18.50 crore investment showcased how modern IPL teams chase players who influence every phase with bat, ball, and fielding.

7. Cameron Green Highlighted Youth Plus Versatility Formula

Mumbai Indians spending ₹17.50 crore proved that young overseas all-rounders with power-hitting and seam options are long-term franchise assets.

8. Ben Stokes Justified the Big-Match Premium

CSK’s ₹16.25 crore deal reflected how franchises value proven clutch performers who can change games across disciplines on the biggest stages.

9. Chris Morris Set the Blueprint for Utility Players

Before mega auction inflation peaked, Morris’ ₹16.25 crore signing showed teams were ready to pay top dollar for depth, flexibility, and finishing power.

10. Yuvraj Singh and Nicholas Pooran Show Star Power Still Matters

From Yuvraj’s ₹16 crore move in 2015 to Pooran’s explosive value in 2023, marquee names and game-changers continue to command elite prices.

