/Most goals scored in FIFA World cup history: Brazil, Germany top list, Argentina 3rd; Check full rankings

The FIFA World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest attacking teams in football history. From Brazil's flair to Germany's efficiency, several nations have built remarkable scoring records on the sport's biggest stage.
Here's a look at the teams with the most goals in FIFA World Cup history:
Brazil sits joint-top of the all-time FIFA World Cup scoring charts with 241 goals. The five-time world champions have been home to legendary forwards including Pelé, Romário, Ronaldo Nazário, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Vinícius Júnior. Brazil matched Germany's tally after their 3-0 victory over Haiti at the FIFA World Cup 2026, reaffirming their status as one of football's greatest attacking nations. (Pic Credits: X)
Germany also boasts 241 World Cup goals, matching Brazil at the summit of the rankings. The four-time world champions have built their success on consistency, discipline and clinical finishing across generations. Germany recently moved level with Brazil following a dominant 7-1 victory over Curacao during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and remain among the favourites to add to their tally. (Pic Credits: X)
Argentina continue to climb World Cup scoring charts. They occupy third place with 155 goals in FIFA World Cup history. The South American giants have benefited from several successful campaigns, including their triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. From Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi, Argentina's football legacy has been driven by some of the greatest attacking talents the sport has ever seen. (Pic Credits: X)
France rank fourth on the all-time list with 139 World Cup goals. Les Bleus have consistently produced world-class attacking players, including Just Fontaine, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe. Fontaine's record of 13 goals in a single World Cup tournament, achieved in 1958, remains unmatched. (Pic Credits: Instagram/ @equipedefrance)
Italy complete the top five with 128 FIFA World Cup goals. The Azzurri have won four World Cup titles and have combined tactical excellence with efficient finishing throughout their history. Despite missing recent World Cups, Italy remain one of the most successful and respected nations in international football. (Pic Credits: X)