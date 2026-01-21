Most ODI Runs At Each Batting Position: Sachin Tendulkar At Top, Virat Kohli Rules No.3, Ms Dhoni At... - Check
ODI is one of the oldest formats of the game, and several players have dominated the format in their era. Here are the players with the most ODI runs at each batting position, showcasing how legends have dominated every spot in the batting order.
Opening Batter (No. 1) - Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar dominates the top spot with 15,310 ODI runs as an opener. His longevity, technique, and consistency made him the most prolific starter in ODI history.
Opening Batter (No. 2) - Sanath Jayasuriya
Sanath Jayasuriya revolutionised opening batting with 12,740 runs. His aggressive approach changed how ODIs were played in the powerplay era.
No. 3 - Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli owns the No.3 position with 12,676 runs. Known for chase mastery, he turned pressure situations into match-winning performances.
No. 4 - Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor leads at No.4 with 7,690 runs. His composure and power made him New Zealand’s most reliable middle-order batter.
No. 5 - Arjuna Ranatunga
Arjuna Ranatunga scored 4,675 runs at No.5. A tactically sharp batter, he anchored innings and guided Sri Lanka in big matches.
No. 6 - MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni tops this slot with 4,164 runs. Famous for calm finishes, he redefined the role of a finisher in ODI cricket.
No. 7 - Chris Harris
Chris Harris leads with 2,130 runs. A dependable lower-middle-order batter, he added crucial runs consistently.
No.8 - Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram tops No.8 with 1,208 runs. Beyond bowling greatness, his batting provided valuable depth to Pakistan’s lineup.
No. 9 - Mashrafe Mortaza
Mashrafe Mortaza has 701 runs at No.9. A lower-order fighter, he often chipped in with vital runs for Bangladesh.
No. 10 - Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis scored 478 runs in this position. Known mainly for pace bowling, his late-order runs added unexpected value.
No. 11 - Trent Boult
Trent Boult completes the list with 176 runs. Even as a tailender, his contributions highlight the importance of every run.
Trending Photos