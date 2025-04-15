Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2886673https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/most-player-of-the-match-awards-in-ipl-history-ms-dhoni-joins-virat-kohli-check-full-list-2886673
NewsPhotosMost Player Of The Match Awards In IPL History: MS Dhoni Joins Virat Kohli; Check Full List
photoDetails

Most Player Of The Match Awards In IPL History: MS Dhoni Joins Virat Kohli; Check Full List

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni got the Player of the Match award after his match-winning performance in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.  With this, Dhoni equalled Virat Kohli in the list of players, who have won most Player of the Match awards in the history of IPL.

Here's the list of players who have won most Player of the Match Awards in IPL:

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

1. AB de Villiers - 25 Awards

1/7
1. AB de Villiers - 25 Awards

South Africa legend AB de Villiers has won most Player of the Match awards in the IPL history. De Villiers won 25 Player Of The Match awards in IPL while playing for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Follow Us

2. Chris Gayle - 22 Awards

2/7
2. Chris Gayle - 22 Awards

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has won the second-most Player of the Match awards in the IPL history. Gayle won 22 Player Of The Match awards in IPL while playing for Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore.  

Follow Us

3. Rohit Sharma - 19 Awards

3/7
3. Rohit Sharma - 19 Awards

Rohit Sharma has won the third-most Player of the Match awards in the IPL. Rohit has won 19 Player of the Match awards in IPL so far while playing for Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians.

Follow Us

4. MS Dhoni - 18 Awards​

4/7
4. MS Dhoni - 18 Awards​

Legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won 18 Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.  

Follow Us

5. Virat Kohli - 18 Awards

5/7
5. Virat Kohli - 18 Awards

Virat Kohli has won 18 Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Follow Us

6. David Warner - 18 Awards

6/7
6. David Warner - 18 Awards

David Warner has won Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad.  

Follow Us

7. Ravindra Jadeja - 16 Awards

7/7
7. Ravindra Jadeja - 16 Awards

Ravindra Jadeja has won 16 Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Rajasthan Royals.  

Follow Us
MS DhoniMS Dhoni IPL 2025ms dhoni cskms dhoni ipl recordsMS Dhoni Player Of The MatchMS Dhoni AwardMS Dhoni captaincyMS Dhoni sixesAB de VilliersAB de Villiers RCBChris GayleRohit Sharmarohit sharma iplRohit Sharma Mumbai IndiansVirat KohliVirat Kohli RCBVirat Kohli IPL recordsDavid WarnerDavid Warner SRHDavid Warner IPL RecordsRavindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja CSKRavindra Jadeja IPL records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
vande bharat
Vaishno Devi Katra To Srinagar In Just 3 Hours: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express On April 19; Check IRCTC Fare, Timings
camera icon8
title
Smriti Irani
When Smriti Irani Left Everyone Awestruck With Her Weight Loss Transformation
camera icon12
title
UNESCO World Heritage
From Italy To Germany: Top 10 Must-Visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites In Europe For Every History Lover
camera icon9
title
Romantic getaways
7 International Romantic Destinations For Couples To Visit In May 2025 For Perfect Getaway
camera icon10
title
Punjab Kings and KKR players
From Shreyas Iyer To Brett Lee: 10 Players Who Represented Both Punjab Kings & Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL- Check In Pics
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK