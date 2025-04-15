Most Player Of The Match Awards In IPL History: MS Dhoni Joins Virat Kohli; Check Full List

photoDetails

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni got the Player of the Match award after his match-winning performance in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With this, Dhoni equalled Virat Kohli in the list of players, who have won most Player of the Match awards in the history of IPL.

Here's the list of players who have won most Player of the Match Awards in IPL: