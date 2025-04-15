Most Player Of The Match Awards In IPL History: MS Dhoni Joins Virat Kohli; Check Full List
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni got the Player of the Match award after his match-winning performance in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With this, Dhoni equalled Virat Kohli in the list of players, who have won most Player of the Match awards in the history of IPL.
Here's the list of players who have won most Player of the Match Awards in IPL:
1. AB de Villiers - 25 Awards
South Africa legend AB de Villiers has won most Player of the Match awards in the IPL history. De Villiers won 25 Player Of The Match awards in IPL while playing for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
2. Chris Gayle - 22 Awards
West Indies legend Chris Gayle has won the second-most Player of the Match awards in the IPL history. Gayle won 22 Player Of The Match awards in IPL while playing for Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
3. Rohit Sharma - 19 Awards
Rohit Sharma has won the third-most Player of the Match awards in the IPL. Rohit has won 19 Player of the Match awards in IPL so far while playing for Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians.
4. MS Dhoni - 18 Awards
Legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won 18 Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.
5. Virat Kohli - 18 Awards
Virat Kohli has won 18 Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
6. David Warner - 18 Awards
David Warner has won Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
7. Ravindra Jadeja - 16 Awards
Ravindra Jadeja has won 16 Player of the Match awards in the IPL so far while playing for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Rajasthan Royals.
