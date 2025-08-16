Advertisement
Most Runs In India Vs Pakistan T20Is: Virat Kohli Leads, Rizwan Trails Behind, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam At…- Check Full List
Most Runs In India Vs Pakistan T20Is: Virat Kohli Leads, Rizwan Trails Behind, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam At…- Check Full List

The India–Pakistan rivalry has produced some unforgettable clashes in T20Is, with several batting stars leaving their mark. Here’s a look at the top run-scorers in these high-voltage encounters. 

 

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
1. Virat Kohli: 492 Runs

1. Virat Kohli: 492 Runs

Virat Kohli tops the charts with 492 runs in 11 innings at a phenomenal average of 70.28. Known as the “Chase Master,” Kohli has played some of the most iconic knocks in India-Pakistan T20I history.

2. Mohammad Rizwan: 228 Runs

2. Mohammad Rizwan: 228 Runs

Pakistan’s reliable opener and wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, has scored 228 runs in 5 innings at an impressive average of 57, making him Pakistan’s leading run-getter in T20Is against India.

3. Shoaib Malik: 164 Runs

3. Shoaib Malik: 164 Runs

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik accumulated 164 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.33, often playing crucial middle-order knocks for Pakistan.

4. Mohammad Hafeez: 156 Runs

4. Mohammad Hafeez: 156 Runs

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez scored 156 runs in 7 innings at an average of 26, contributing with both bat and ball in Indo-Pak clashes.

5. Yuvraj Singh: 155 Runs

5. Yuvraj Singh: 155 Runs

India’s iconic left-hander, Yuvraj Singh, made 155 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.83, remembered for his flair and ability to change games quickly.

6. Gautam Gambhir: 139 Runs

6. Gautam Gambhir: 139 Runs

Gautam Gambhir scored 139 runs in 5 innings at a steady average of 27.80, including a memorable knock in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final.

7. Rohit Sharma: 127 Runs

7. Rohit Sharma: 127 Runs

Surprisingly, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled against Pakistan, managing only 127 runs in 11 innings at an average of 14.11.

8. Babar Azam: 105 Runs

8. Babar Azam: 105 Runs

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has scored 105 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.25, but has yet to play a big, defining knock against India.

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo

NEWS ON ONE CLICK