Most Runs In India Vs Pakistan T20Is: Virat Kohli Leads, Rizwan Trails Behind, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam At…- Check Full List
The India–Pakistan rivalry has produced some unforgettable clashes in T20Is, with several batting stars leaving their mark. Here’s a look at the top run-scorers in these high-voltage encounters.
1. Virat Kohli: 492 Runs
Virat Kohli tops the charts with 492 runs in 11 innings at a phenomenal average of 70.28. Known as the “Chase Master,” Kohli has played some of the most iconic knocks in India-Pakistan T20I history.
2. Mohammad Rizwan: 228 Runs
Pakistan’s reliable opener and wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, has scored 228 runs in 5 innings at an impressive average of 57, making him Pakistan’s leading run-getter in T20Is against India.
3. Shoaib Malik: 164 Runs
Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik accumulated 164 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.33, often playing crucial middle-order knocks for Pakistan.
4. Mohammad Hafeez: 156 Runs
Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez scored 156 runs in 7 innings at an average of 26, contributing with both bat and ball in Indo-Pak clashes.
5. Yuvraj Singh: 155 Runs
India’s iconic left-hander, Yuvraj Singh, made 155 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.83, remembered for his flair and ability to change games quickly.
6. Gautam Gambhir: 139 Runs
Gautam Gambhir scored 139 runs in 5 innings at a steady average of 27.80, including a memorable knock in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final.
7. Rohit Sharma: 127 Runs
Surprisingly, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled against Pakistan, managing only 127 runs in 11 innings at an average of 14.11.
8. Babar Azam: 105 Runs
Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has scored 105 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.25, but has yet to play a big, defining knock against India.
All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo
Trending Photos