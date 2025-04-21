Advertisement
Most Runs In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Shikar Dhawan; Virat Kohli Tops The List With These Many Runs

Rohit Sharma became the second-highest run-getter in IPL history, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20.

Here are the top 10 scores in Indian Premier League history:

Updated:Apr 21, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
1. Virat Kohli - 8,326 Runs

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in IPL history, scoring 8,326 runs in 260 matches with an average of 39.27 and strike rate of 132.26.  

2. Rohit Sharma - 6,786 Runs

Rohit Sharma is the second highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6,786 runs in 264 matches with an average of 29.63 and strike rate of 131.61. 

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 6,769 Runs

Shikhar Dhawan is the third highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6769 runs in 222 matches with an average of 35.25 and strike rate of 127.14. 

4. David Warner - 6,565 Runs

David Warner is the fourth highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6,565 runs in 184 matches with an average of 40.52 and strike rate of 139.77.  

5. Suresh Raina - 5,528 Runs

Suresh Raina is the fifth highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5,528 runs in 205 matches with an average of 32.51 and strike rate of 136.73. 

6. MS Dhoni - 5377 Runs

MS Dhoni is the sixth highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5377 runs in 272 matches with an average of 38.96 and strike rate of 137.87. 

7. AB de Villiers - 5162 Runs

AB de Villiers is the seventh highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5162 runs in 184 matches with an average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68. 

 

8. Chris Gayle - 4965 Runs

Chris Gayle is the eighth highest run-scorer in IPL history with 4965 runs in 142 matches with an average of 39.72 and strike rate of 148.96. 

9. Robin Uthappa - 4952 Runs

Robin Uthappa is the ninth highest run-scorer in IPL history with 4952 runs in 205 matches with an average of 27.51 and strike rate of 130.35.  

10. KL Rahul - 4949 Runs

KL Rahul is the 10th highest run-scorer in IPL history with 4949 runs in 138 matches with an average of 45.82 and strike rate of 135.70.  

 

