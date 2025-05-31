Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters

photoDetails

english

2909001

Star Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma stood tall against Gujarat Titans bowling attack in IPL 2025 Eliminator in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30. Rohit scored 81 off 50 with the help of 9 boundaries and 4 sixes and broke multiple records.

During his important knock, the former Mumbai Indians skipper emulated Chris Gayle on a special six-hitting list in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's list of batters who have hit most sixes in IPL history: