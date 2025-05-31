Advertisement
Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters


Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters

Star Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma stood tall against Gujarat Titans bowling attack in IPL 2025 Eliminator in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30. Rohit scored 81 off 50 with the help of 9 boundaries and 4 sixes and broke multiple records.

During his important knock, the former Mumbai Indians skipper emulated Chris Gayle on a special six-hitting list in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's list of batters who have hit most sixes in IPL history:

Updated:May 31, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
1. Chris Gayle - 357 Sixes

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting most sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Gayle hit 357 sixes in IPL while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.  

2. Rohit Sharma - 302 Sixes

India captain Rohit Sharma has hit the second most number of sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Rohit has hit 302 sixes in IPL so far, while playing for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers.  

3. Virat Kohli - 291 Sixes

Former India captain Virat Kohli has hit the third most number of sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Virat has hit 291 sixes in IPL so far while playing for only one team i.e. Royal Challengers Bangalore.

 

4. MS Dhoni - 264 Sixes

Former India captain MS Dhoni has hit the fourth most number of sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Dhoni has hit 264 sixes in IPL so far while playing for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant.  

5. AB de Villiers - 251 Sixes

South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers has hit the fifth most number of sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. De Villiers hit 251 sixes in IPL while playing for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.  

6. David Warner - 236 Sixes

Former Australia opener David Warner has hit the sixth most number of sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Warner hit 251 sixes in IPL while playing for Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad.  

7. Kieron Pollard - 223 Sixes

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has hit the seventh most number of sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Pollard hit 223 sixes in IPL while playing for only one franchise i.e. Mumbai Indians.  

