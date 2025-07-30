Most Wickets After 4 Tests In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Ben Stokes Lead, Jasprit Bumrah At… - Check Full List
Ben Stokes currently leads the wicket-takers chart in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with 17 wickets after 4 Tests, followed closely by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With Bumrah likely to be rested for the 5th Test, all eyes will be on Siraj as he looks to step up and finish the series as the highest wicket-taker.
Ben Stokes - 17 wickets
The England captain has stunned everyone with his relentless bowling, claiming 17 wickets in 8 innings at an impressive average of 25.23.
Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets
The world’s No.1 ranked Test bowler has bagged 14 wickets in just 5 innings, maintaining an average of 26.00.
Mohammed Siraj - 14 wickets
India’s reliable pacer has also taken 14 wickets in 7 innings. Though his average stands at 39.71, he has been a key figure in breaking partnerships.
Akash Deep - 11 wickets
The young Indian pacer has made a strong impression on English soil, picking up 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.09.
Josh Tongue - 11 wickets
The English quick has been fiery in the series, claiming 11 wickets in 4 innings with an average of 33.63.
Can Siraj Take Over?
With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the 5th Test, Mohammed Siraj’s workload is expected to increase significantly. All eyes will be on the Indian seamer to see if he can rise to the occasion and finish the series as the leading wicket-taker.
All Images:- X
Trending Photos