Most Wickets After 4 Tests In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Ben Stokes Lead, Jasprit Bumrah At… - Check Full List

Ben Stokes currently leads the wicket-takers chart in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with 17 wickets after 4 Tests, followed closely by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With Bumrah likely to be rested for the 5th Test, all eyes will be on Siraj as he looks to step up and finish the series as the highest wicket-taker.