Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2939054https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/most-wickets-after-4-tests-in-anderson-tendulkar-trophy-ben-stokes-lead-jasprit-bumrah-at-check-full-list-2939054
NewsPhotosMost Wickets After 4 Tests In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Ben Stokes Lead, Jasprit Bumrah At… - Check Full List
photoDetails

Most Wickets After 4 Tests In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Ben Stokes Lead, Jasprit Bumrah At… - Check Full List

Ben Stokes currently leads the wicket-takers chart in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with 17 wickets after 4 Tests, followed closely by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With Bumrah likely to be rested for the 5th Test, all eyes will be on Siraj as he looks to step up and finish the series as the highest wicket-taker. 

 

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Ben Stokes - 17 wickets

1/7
Ben Stokes - 17 wickets

The England captain has stunned everyone with his relentless bowling, claiming 17 wickets in 8 innings at an impressive average of 25.23.

 

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets

2/7
Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets

The world’s No.1 ranked Test bowler has bagged 14 wickets in just 5 innings, maintaining an average of 26.00.

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Siraj - 14 wickets

3/7
Mohammed Siraj - 14 wickets

India’s reliable pacer has also taken 14 wickets in 7 innings. Though his average stands at 39.71, he has been a key figure in breaking partnerships.

 

Follow Us

Akash Deep - 11 wickets

4/7
Akash Deep - 11 wickets

The young Indian pacer has made a strong impression on English soil, picking up 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.09.

 

Follow Us

Josh Tongue - 11 wickets

5/7
Josh Tongue - 11 wickets

The English quick has been fiery in the series, claiming 11 wickets in 4 innings with an average of 33.63.

 

Follow Us

Can Siraj Take Over?

6/7
Can Siraj Take Over?

With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the 5th Test, Mohammed Siraj’s workload is expected to increase significantly. All eyes will be on the Indian seamer to see if he can rise to the occasion and finish the series as the leading wicket-taker.

 

Follow Us

7/7

All Images:- X 

Follow Us
Ben stokesMohammed SirajJasprit BumrahAkash DeepInd vs EngIND vs ENG 5th TestAnderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025Ben Stokes wicketsMohammed Siraj wicketsJasprit Bumrah rested 5th Testmost wickets after 4 TestsAkash Deep WicketsJosh Tongue wicketshighest wicket-taker 2025 seriesIndia vs England 5th TestMohammed Siraj leading bowlerBumrah Siraj bowling statsTest series England India wickets
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Vegetarian
7 Vegetarian Foods Packed With Iron That Will Keep You Strong And Healthy
camera icon8
title
Weight loss myths
7 Myths About Weight loss You Need To Stop Believing
camera icon17
title
Gautam Gambhir love story
Inside Gautam Gambhir And Natasha Jain's Love Story: From Secret Romance To 12 Years Of Marriage
camera icon11
title
Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir’s Top 10 Fights: From Virat Kohli, Shahid Afridi To Oval Pitch Curator
camera icon5
title
Auto news
What Are Engine’s CC, PS, BHP, RPM, and NM? Explained Simply
NEWS ON ONE CLICK