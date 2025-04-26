MS Dhoni’s Legendary Bike Collection: Glimpse Into Captain Cool’s Two-Wheeler Garage
Chennai Super Kings Struggle
MS Dhoni is going through a tough phase in IPL 2025, with Chennai Super Kings enduring a dismal run. After their latest five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni expressed disappointment over CSK’s lackluster performance. CSK now find themselves at the bottom of the table, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.
A Garage Like No Other
Tucked away in his Ranchi farmhouse is a massive garage that houses some of the rarest and most powerful bikes in the world. For Dhoni, motorcycles aren’t just a hobby they’re a way of life. He often personally maintains and rides these bikes, showcasing not just ownership but genuine enthusiasm and knowledge.
Yamaha RD350
A nostalgic piece of Indian biking history, the RD350 represents Dhoni’s love for retro machines. It was known as the "King of Indian Roads" in its time and remains a favorite among vintage bike lovers.
TVS Apache RR 310
Dhoni was also the brand ambassador of TVS Motors, and the Apache RR 310 is a flagship model that combines performance with affordability. It shows his connection with the Indian biking scene and support for local manufacturers.
Norton Jubilee 250
Another rare British beauty in his garage, the Norton Jubilee 250 is a reminder of the elegance and charm of mid-20th century motorcycles. Few in India own one, making it a true collector’s gem.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Once the fastest production motorcycle in the world, the ZX-14R is another speed machine in Dhoni’s garage. It’s built for drag races and long highway sprints ideal for the man who enjoys adrenaline-fueled rides.
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Known for its supercharged engine, the Ninja H2 is a monster on the road. It perfectly matches Dhoni’s thrill-seeking side and is a must-have for any superbike lover.
Confederate Hellcat X132
A true head-turner, this American muscle bike is one of Dhoni’s crown jewels. With limited numbers produced globally, it’s a collector’s dream. The Hellcat X132 boasts raw power and a unique design that makes it one of the most distinctive bikes in his garage.
Harley Davidson FatBoy
Every bike collection is incomplete without a classic cruiser, and Dhoni’s FatBoy fills that spot with style. With its muscular stance and deep rumble, this Harley symbolizes timeless Americana.
Ducati 1098
The Italian speedster adds European flair to his collection. Known for its sharp handling and aggressive power delivery, the Ducati 1098 is one of the most revered sport bikes in the world.
BSA Goldstar
An icon from the golden era of motorcycling, this British classic is a prized possession in Dhoni’s lineup. It reflects his appreciation for old-school engineering and timeless designs.
Trending Photos