MS Dhoni’s Legendary Bike Collection: Glimpse Into Captain Cool’s Two-Wheeler Garage

Cricket fans know MS Dhoni for his legendary calm on the field and his finishing skills under pressure. But beyond the boundaries and stadium lights, the former India captain has another intense love motorcycles. From vintage classics to modern beasts, Dhoni's bike collection is one of the most impressive in the country, reflecting his deep-rooted passion for machines on two wheels.

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings Struggle 1 / 11 MS Dhoni is going through a tough phase in IPL 2025, with Chennai Super Kings enduring a dismal run. After their latest five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni expressed disappointment over CSK's lackluster performance. CSK now find themselves at the bottom of the table, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

A Garage Like No Other 2 / 11 Tucked away in his Ranchi farmhouse is a massive garage that houses some of the rarest and most powerful bikes in the world. For Dhoni, motorcycles aren't just a hobby they're a way of life. He often personally maintains and rides these bikes, showcasing not just ownership but genuine enthusiasm and knowledge.

Yamaha RD350 3 / 11 A nostalgic piece of Indian biking history, the RD350 represents Dhoni's love for retro machines. It was known as the "King of Indian Roads" in its time and remains a favorite among vintage bike lovers.

TVS Apache RR 310 4 / 11 Dhoni was also the brand ambassador of TVS Motors, and the Apache RR 310 is a flagship model that combines performance with affordability. It shows his connection with the Indian biking scene and support for local manufacturers.

Norton Jubilee 250 5 / 11 Another rare British beauty in his garage, the Norton Jubilee 250 is a reminder of the elegance and charm of mid-20th century motorcycles. Few in India own one, making it a true collector's gem.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R 6 / 11 Once the fastest production motorcycle in the world, the ZX-14R is another speed machine in Dhoni's garage. It's built for drag races and long highway sprints ideal for the man who enjoys adrenaline-fueled rides.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 7 / 11 Known for its supercharged engine, the Ninja H2 is a monster on the road. It perfectly matches Dhoni's thrill-seeking side and is a must-have for any superbike lover.

Confederate Hellcat X132 8 / 11 A true head-turner, this American muscle bike is one of Dhoni's crown jewels. With limited numbers produced globally, it's a collector's dream. The Hellcat X132 boasts raw power and a unique design that makes it one of the most distinctive bikes in his garage.

Harley Davidson FatBoy 9 / 11 Every bike collection is incomplete without a classic cruiser, and Dhoni's FatBoy fills that spot with style. With its muscular stance and deep rumble, this Harley symbolizes timeless Americana.

Ducati 1098 10 / 11 The Italian speedster adds European flair to his collection. Known for its sharp handling and aggressive power delivery, the Ducati 1098 is one of the most revered sport bikes in the world.