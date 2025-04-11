Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2884443https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ms-dhoni-s-wife-10-fascinating-facts-about-sakshi-singh-dhoni-that-fans-can-t-miss-in-pics-2884443
NewsPhotosMS Dhoni’s Wife: 10 Fascinating Facts About Sakshi Singh Dhoni That Fans Can’t Miss - In Pics
photoDetails

MS Dhoni’s Wife: 10 Fascinating Facts About Sakshi Singh Dhoni That Fans Can’t Miss - In Pics

MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, is a hotel management graduate born on November 19, 1988, in Assam. The couple tied the knot on July 4, 2010, after a two-year courtship. Sakshi and Dhoni first met at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, where she was interning. Despite attending the same school in Ranchi, they met much later. Sakshi now manages Dhoni’s business ventures and is a devoted mother to their daughter, Ziva. The couple’s love story remains iconic and private, defying media glare. With a net worth of around $5 million, Sakshi maintains a graceful, low-profile presence alongside the legendary cricketer.

Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Who is MS Dhoni’s Wife? Meet Sakshi Singh Dhoni

1/20
1. Who is MS Dhoni’s Wife? Meet Sakshi Singh Dhoni

Sakshi Singh Dhoni, née Rawat, is a hotel management graduate who became a prominent figure after marrying MS Dhoni in 2010. Her charm and grounded nature make her a fan-favorite.

Follow Us

2. How MS Dhoni Met His Wife Will Melt Your Heart

2/20
2. How MS Dhoni Met His Wife Will Melt Your Heart

The couple reconnected after a decade when Sakshi was interning at Taj Bengal in 2007. Their first meeting, arranged by Dhoni’s manager, led to a romance that bloomed in secrecy.

Follow Us

3. What Does Sakshi Dhoni Do?

3/20
3. What Does Sakshi Dhoni Do?

A graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad, Sakshi now manages MS Dhoni’s business ventures, playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the Dhoni brand empire.

Follow Us

4. Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Net Worth in 2024

4/20
4. Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Net Worth in 2024

According to latest estimates, Sakshi Dhoni’s net worth stands at around $5 million (INR 41 crore), contributing to MS Dhoni’s massive financial portfolio.

Follow Us

5. The Secret Love Story Behind the Wedding

5/20
5. The Secret Love Story Behind the Wedding

Contrary to the dramatic version shown in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, their love grew gradually, away from the public eye. Dhoni waited till Sakshi completed her studies before tying the knot.

Follow Us

6. Age Gap Between MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh

6/20
6. Age Gap Between MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh

Sakshi was born on November 19, 1988, making her seven years younger than MS Dhoni. As of 2024, she is 35 years old.

Follow Us

7. Sakshi Dhoni’s Family Background

7/20
7. Sakshi Dhoni’s Family Background

Born in Assam and raised in Dehradun, Sakshi comes from an upper-middle-class family. Her father, R.K. Singh, once worked with Dhoni’s father at MECON Limited—an interesting twist of fate.

Follow Us

8. Did Dhoni and Sakshi Marry for Love?

8/20
8. Did Dhoni and Sakshi Marry for Love?

Yes, theirs was a love marriage. Dhoni and Sakshi dated secretly for over two years before getting married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and Bollywood-cricket bigwigs.

Follow Us

9. MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s Daughter: Meet Ziva Dhoni

9/20
9. MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s Daughter: Meet Ziva Dhoni

The couple welcomed their daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, in February 2015 during the ICC World Cup. Ziva, now 9 years old, is already a social media sensation.

Follow Us

10. Educational Qualifications of Sakshi Dhoni

10/20
10. Educational Qualifications of Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi studied at Welham Girls’ School and Jawahar Vidya Mandir before graduating in hotel management. Her academic and professional background reflects her poised and professional demeanor.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
MS DhoniIPL 2025Sakshi DhoniMS Dhoni wife Sakshi Singhwho is MS Dhoni's wifeSakshi Dhoni biographyMS Dhoni love storyMS Dhoni Sakshi wedding dateSakshi Dhoni age and educationSakshi Singh Dhoni backgroundDhoni and Sakshi relationship timelineMS Dhoni wife name and photoSakshi Singh Dhoni hotel managementwhere did MS Dhoni meet his wifeMS Dhoni love lifeMS Dhoni wedding storyMS Dhoni wife net worthSakshi Singh Dhoni business venturesMS Dhoni and Sakshi daughter ZivaZiva Dhoni parentsSakshi Singh Dhoni early lifehow did MS Dhoni meet SakshiMS Dhoni marriage storySakshi Singh unseen photosMS Dhoni wife careerMS Dhoni real-life love storyMS Dhoni personal lifeIndian cricketers' wivesMS Dhoni family lifecelebrity love stories Indiafamous cricketer love marriagesMS Dhoni private lifeMS Dhoni and Sakshi rare moments
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
World's Best Airports
World's 10 Best Airports 2025; Check India's Rank
camera icon9
title
Ravichandran Ashwin love story
Ravichandran Ashwin’s Love Story: All you need to know about Ashwin and Priti’s Beautiful Journey
camera icon10
title
fatty liver drinks
9 Drinks That Can Naturally Reduce Fatty Liver In Just 2 Weeks
camera icon9
title
Vegetarian-Only City
Non- Veg Banned: World's Only City Where You Will Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh On Tata Cars This Month - Details
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK