MS Dhoni’s Wife: 10 Fascinating Facts About Sakshi Singh Dhoni That Fans Can’t Miss - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2884414

MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, is a hotel management graduate born on November 19, 1988, in Assam. The couple tied the knot on July 4, 2010, after a two-year courtship. Sakshi and Dhoni first met at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, where she was interning. Despite attending the same school in Ranchi, they met much later. Sakshi now manages Dhoni’s business ventures and is a devoted mother to their daughter, Ziva. The couple’s love story remains iconic and private, defying media glare. With a net worth of around $5 million, Sakshi maintains a graceful, low-profile presence alongside the legendary cricketer.