MS Dhoni’s Wife: 10 Fascinating Facts About Sakshi Singh Dhoni That Fans Can’t Miss - In Pics
MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, is a hotel management graduate born on November 19, 1988, in Assam. The couple tied the knot on July 4, 2010, after a two-year courtship. Sakshi and Dhoni first met at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, where she was interning. Despite attending the same school in Ranchi, they met much later. Sakshi now manages Dhoni’s business ventures and is a devoted mother to their daughter, Ziva. The couple’s love story remains iconic and private, defying media glare. With a net worth of around $5 million, Sakshi maintains a graceful, low-profile presence alongside the legendary cricketer.
1. Who is MS Dhoni’s Wife? Meet Sakshi Singh Dhoni
Sakshi Singh Dhoni, née Rawat, is a hotel management graduate who became a prominent figure after marrying MS Dhoni in 2010. Her charm and grounded nature make her a fan-favorite.
2. How MS Dhoni Met His Wife Will Melt Your Heart
The couple reconnected after a decade when Sakshi was interning at Taj Bengal in 2007. Their first meeting, arranged by Dhoni’s manager, led to a romance that bloomed in secrecy.
3. What Does Sakshi Dhoni Do?
A graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad, Sakshi now manages MS Dhoni’s business ventures, playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the Dhoni brand empire.
4. Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Net Worth in 2024
According to latest estimates, Sakshi Dhoni’s net worth stands at around $5 million (INR 41 crore), contributing to MS Dhoni’s massive financial portfolio.
5. The Secret Love Story Behind the Wedding
Contrary to the dramatic version shown in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, their love grew gradually, away from the public eye. Dhoni waited till Sakshi completed her studies before tying the knot.
6. Age Gap Between MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh
Sakshi was born on November 19, 1988, making her seven years younger than MS Dhoni. As of 2024, she is 35 years old.
7. Sakshi Dhoni’s Family Background
Born in Assam and raised in Dehradun, Sakshi comes from an upper-middle-class family. Her father, R.K. Singh, once worked with Dhoni’s father at MECON Limited—an interesting twist of fate.
8. Did Dhoni and Sakshi Marry for Love?
Yes, theirs was a love marriage. Dhoni and Sakshi dated secretly for over two years before getting married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and Bollywood-cricket bigwigs.
9. MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s Daughter: Meet Ziva Dhoni
The couple welcomed their daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, in February 2015 during the ICC World Cup. Ziva, now 9 years old, is already a social media sensation.
10. Educational Qualifications of Sakshi Dhoni
Sakshi studied at Welham Girls’ School and Jawahar Vidya Mandir before graduating in hotel management. Her academic and professional background reflects her poised and professional demeanor.
Trending Photos