MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Top Indian Sportspersons Who Served Armed Forces - In Pics

Several Indian sportspersons have proudly served in the armed forces, blending athletic excellence with patriotic duty. Icons like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and Abhinav Bindra were awarded honorary ranks for their achievements. Others, including Neeraj Chopra and Deepak Punia, have actively served as Junior Commissioned Officers while competing internationally. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Milkha Singh had full military careers that shaped their sporting discipline. Legends like Kapil Dev and Balbir Singh Sr. were also honored by the Indian Army. Their service highlights a deep-rooted connection between national pride, military service, and sporting greatness in India’s history.