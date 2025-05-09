MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Top Indian Sportspersons Who Served Armed Forces - In Pics
Several Indian sportspersons have proudly served in the armed forces, blending athletic excellence with patriotic duty. Icons like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and Abhinav Bindra were awarded honorary ranks for their achievements. Others, including Neeraj Chopra and Deepak Punia, have actively served as Junior Commissioned Officers while competing internationally. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Milkha Singh had full military careers that shaped their sporting discipline. Legends like Kapil Dev and Balbir Singh Sr. were also honored by the Indian Army. Their service highlights a deep-rooted connection between national pride, military service, and sporting greatness in India’s history.
1. MS Dhoni: From Cricket Legend to Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army
MS Dhoni was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011 and served in Kashmir in 2019, making him one of India's most decorated cricketers on and off the field.
2. Sachin Tendulkar: First Non-Aviator to Join Indian Air Force as Group Captain
In 2010, the Indian Air Force honored Sachin Tendulkar with the rank of Group Captain, marking a historic first for a civilian sportsperson without an aviation background.
3. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Olympic Hero and Army Colonel
Before making Olympic history in Athens 2004, Rathore served in the Indian Army, rising to the rank of Colonel after playing a key role during the Kargil War.
4. Kapil Dev: World Cup-Winning Captain and Territorial Army Officer
The legendary all-rounder was inducted into the Indian Territorial Army in 2008 with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel for his contribution to Indian cricket and national pride.
5. Abhinav Bindra: Olympic Gold Medallist Turned Lieutenant Colonel
India's only individual Olympic gold medallist, Bindra was honored with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Territorial Army in 2011, recognizing his unparalleled discipline and achievement.
6. Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star Commissioned in Indian Army
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was appointed as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Rajputana Rifles, blending elite athleticism with a committed military career.
7. Deepak Punia: Commonwealth Champion and Army JCO
Wrestler Deepak Punia, gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, currently serves as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, representing India on both mats and military grounds.
8. Milkha Singh: From Sepoy to National Icon
Before becoming the "Flying Sikh," Milkha Singh joined the Indian Army in 1951. His military background shaped his discipline, paving the way for historic Asian Games and Olympic performances.
