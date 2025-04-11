MS Dhoni To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Oldest Captains In IPL History - Check In Pics
MS Dhoni on Friday became the oldest-ever captain in Indian Premier League (IPL), at 43 years and 278 days, as he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Here's a list of the oldest captains to lead a team in IPL history:
1. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 43y 278d (vs KKR, 2025)
At 43 years & 278 days, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is the oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.
Why Is MS Dhoni Leading CSK In IPL 2025?
MS Dhoni, who had left captaincy after winning IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans, was reappointed as the captain of CSK midway into IPL 2025 after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury sustained during their match against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30.
2. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 41y 326d (vs GT, 2023)
At 41 years & 326 days, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is the second oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.
3. Shane Warne (RR) - 41y 249d (vs MI, 2011)
At 41 years & 249 days, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper MS Dhoni is the third oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.
4. Adam Gilchrist (KXIP) - 41y 185d (vs MI, 2013)
At 41 years & 185 days, Kings XI Punjab ( Punjab Kings) skipper MS Dhoni is the fourth oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.
5. Rahul Dravid (RR) - 40y 133d (vs MI, 2013)
At 40 years & 133d days, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Rahul Dravid is the fifth oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.
6. Sourav Ganguly (PWI) - 39y 316d (vs KKR, 2012)
At 39 years & 316 days, Pune Warriors India (PWI) skipper Sourav Ganguly is the sixth oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.
Trending Photos