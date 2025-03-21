MS Dhoni's Batting Performance In CSK's Five IPL Title Winning Seasons
MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his captaincy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
Here's a look at Dhoni's batting performances in each of CSK title winning seasons:
1. IPL 2010 - First Title For CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their first IPL title in 2010 after beating Mumbai Indians in the final. During the 2010 IPL season, CSK captain MS Dhoni scored 287 runs in 16 matches with an average of 31.88 and strike rate of 136.66. He hit two fifties as well.
2. IPL 2011 - Second Title For CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their second IPL title in 2011 after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. During the 2011 IPL season, CSK captain MS Dhoni scored 392 runs in 16 matches with an average of 43.55 and strike rate of 158.70. He hit two fifties as well.
3. IPL 2018 - Third Title For CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their third IPL title in 2018 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. It was a comeback season for CSK and skipper MS Dhoni scored 455 runs in 16 matches with an impressive average of 75.83 and strike rate of 150.66. He hit three fifties as well.
4. IPL 2021 - Fourth Title For CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth IPL title in 2021 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. During the 2021 IPL season, CSK captain MS Dhoni scored 114 runs in 16 matches with an average of 16.28 and strike rate of 106.54.
5. IPL 2023 - Fifth Title For CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL title in 2023 after beating Gujarat Titans in the final. During the 2023 IPL season, CSK captain MS Dhoni scored 104 runs in 16 matches with an average of 16.28 and strike rate of 106.54.
6. When MS Dhoni Handed CSK Captaincy To Ruturaj Gaikwad
After leading CSK to five IPL titles, MS Dhoni handed over the reins of the team to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season. Dhoni decided to continue just as the wicketkeeper-batter of the team.
7. MS Dhoni On Cusp Of Huge CSK Milestone
MS Dhoni needs just 19 runs to become Chennai Super Kings' highest run-scorer in the IPL. Suresh Raina with 4687 runs, currently holds the record.
