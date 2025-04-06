Advertisement
MS Dhoni's Batting To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Captaincy: 7 Reasons Why CSK Are Struggling In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have looked very ordinary in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After winning their IPL 2025 campaign opener against Mumbai Indians, five-times CSK have lost three consecutive matches against RCB, RR and DC, are lying in the bottom half of the points table.

Here are the 7 reasons why CSK are struggling in IPL 2025:

Updated:Apr 06, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
1. Lackluster Performance From Top Order

1. Lackluster Performance From Top Order

CSK's top order batters haven't batted freely in the power plays in any of the matches in the ongoing IPL 2025 season and they have also put the team in trouble by getting out early. The team has tried different opening combinations but they haven't clicked so far for CSK. 

2. Inconsistency In Team Selection

2. Inconsistency In Team Selection

CSK have played 4 matches in the IPL 2025 season so far and they have changed their team composition in every game. They are yet to achieve the right team balance and the poor form of their players haven't helped their cause as well.  

 

3. MS Dhoni's Batting Position And Approach

3. MS Dhoni's Batting Position And Approach

MS Dhoni has faced criticism for batting too low in CSK's run chase in the ongoing tournament. Fans, experts want Dhoni to bat slightly higher and play in an aggressive manner. With every passing innings, Dhoni has come up in the batting line-up but he is not taking on bowlers at crucial junctures of the game.  

4. Ordinary Fielding Performance

4. Ordinary Fielding Performance

CSK's fielding performance has been very poor in every match of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. CSK fielders have dropped catches at crucial junctures of the game and opposition batters have taken full advantage.  

5. Lack Of Fire-Power In Batting

5. Lack Of Fire-Power In Batting

CSK have lacked the firepower in their batting line-up in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. During the mega auction, the five-times champions didn't go after a big power-hitter and they are now struggling in the run chase.  

6. Ruturaj Gaikwad's Poor Captaincy

6. Ruturaj Gaikwad's Poor Captaincy

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has made some questionable decisions in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Changing Playing XI in every match, demoting himself in batting order, poor utilization of spinners -  these things have raised questions on Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy skill.    

 

7. Unpredictable Pitch Conditions At Home

7. Unpredictable Pitch Conditions At Home

Over the years, CSK has leveraged home advantage at Chepauk. However, the unpredictability in the nature of the pitch in IPL 2025 season has posed challenges for them. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has also accepted the difficulty in reading the wicket, which has affected their game strategies.   

NEWS ON ONE CLICK