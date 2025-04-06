photoDetails

english

2882710

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have looked very ordinary in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After winning their IPL 2025 campaign opener against Mumbai Indians, five-times CSK have lost three consecutive matches against RCB, RR and DC, are lying in the bottom half of the points table.

Here are the 7 reasons why CSK are struggling in IPL 2025: