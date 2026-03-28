Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3031266https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ms-dhonis-replacement-in-csks-playing-xi-from-kartik-sharma-to-urvil-patel-check-all-possible-options-for-ruturaj-gaikwad-3031266
NewsPhotosMS Dhoni's replacement in CSK's playing XI: From Kartik Sharma to Urvil Patel - Check all possible options for Ruturaj Gaikwad
photoDetails

MS Dhoni's replacement in CSK's playing XI: From Kartik Sharma to Urvil Patel - Check all possible options for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings face a crucial challenge as MS Dhoni misses the start of IPL 2026, forcing a complete rethink of their playing XI. Sanju Samson leads the wicketkeeping replacements, while Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel provide backup options. In the middle order, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to take over finishing and stabilizing roles. CSK are unlikely to rely on a single replacement, instead distributing responsibilities across multiple players. This strategic shift highlights the team’s depth and adaptability, making their replacement approach a key factor in determining their early-season performance in IPL 2026.

Updated:Mar 28, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Sanju Samson remains the primary wicketkeeping replacement

1/9
1. Sanju Samson remains the primary wicketkeeping replacement

Sanju Samson is the most direct replacement for MS Dhoni, expected to take over wicketkeeping duties while offering flexibility in the batting order with his experience and consistent IPL performances.

Follow Us

2. Kartik Sharma offers a long-term successor option

2/9
2. Kartik Sharma offers a long-term successor option

Kartik Sharma provides a specialist wicketkeeping alternative and a future-facing investment, giving CSK the option to test a young, aggressive player in high-pressure match situations.

Follow Us

3. Urvil Patel adds explosive backup wicketkeeping depth

3/9
3. Urvil Patel adds explosive backup wicketkeeping depth

Urvil Patel brings a high strike rate and attacking mindset, making him a strong backup option who can replace Dhoni’s impact with aggressive intent in short bursts.

Follow Us

4. Shivam Dube steps in as the primary finisher

4/9
4. Shivam Dube steps in as the primary finisher

Shivam Dube is best positioned to replace Dhoni’s finishing role, especially against spin, with his proven ability to clear boundaries in the death overs for CSK.

Follow Us

5. Dewald Brevis provides a high-impact finishing alternative

5/9
5. Dewald Brevis provides a high-impact finishing alternative

Dewald Brevis offers a modern, aggressive finishing approach, capable of accelerating quickly and replicating late-innings momentum through power-hitting across the ground.

Follow Us

6. Sarfaraz Khan strengthens the middle-order replacement

6/9
6. Sarfaraz Khan strengthens the middle-order replacement

Sarfaraz Khan can replace Dhoni’s stabilizing presence at No.6, providing reliability and composure in tricky situations, particularly during slow pitches and pressure chases.

Follow Us

7. Aman Khan brings a domestic power-hitting option

7/9
7. Aman Khan brings a domestic power-hitting option

Aman Khan is a flexible replacement who can slot into the lower middle order, offering finishing ability and squad rotation depth depending on match conditions.

Follow Us

8. Vansh Bedi adds additional wicketkeeping cover

8/9
8. Vansh Bedi adds additional wicketkeeping cover

Vansh Bedi serves as a backup wicketkeeper option, ensuring CSK have depth in the squad and contingency planning if multiple combinations are tested early in the season.

Follow Us

9/9
Follow Us
IPL 2026ms dhoni replacement ipl 2026csk dhoni replacement optionswho replaces dhoni csksanju samson csk wicketkeeper
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Who was Rasputin, the controversial Russian mystic healer who angered nobles and inspired the iconic track?
camera icon7
title
Auto news
India’s cheapest fuel is sold in these states, UTs: Diesel at just Rs 78.05, petrol at Rs 82.46; Not Delhi or Maharashtra
camera icon6
title
Noida International airport
Noida International Airport: PM Modi shares new photos ahead of inauguration tomorrow
camera icon7
title
oldest airports in world
World's oldest airport: Still operational, established in 1909; Not in Russia or UK, it is located in...
camera icon7
title
property registrations
Why property registrations surge before March 31: tax savings, discounts and buyer rush explained