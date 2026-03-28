MS Dhoni's replacement in CSK's playing XI: From Kartik Sharma to Urvil Patel - Check all possible options for Ruturaj Gaikwad

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Chennai Super Kings face a crucial challenge as MS Dhoni misses the start of IPL 2026, forcing a complete rethink of their playing XI. Sanju Samson leads the wicketkeeping replacements, while Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel provide backup options. In the middle order, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to take over finishing and stabilizing roles. CSK are unlikely to rely on a single replacement, instead distributing responsibilities across multiple players. This strategic shift highlights the team’s depth and adaptability, making their replacement approach a key factor in determining their early-season performance in IPL 2026.