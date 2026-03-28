MS Dhoni's replacement in CSK's playing XI: From Kartik Sharma to Urvil Patel - Check all possible options for Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings face a crucial challenge as MS Dhoni misses the start of IPL 2026, forcing a complete rethink of their playing XI. Sanju Samson leads the wicketkeeping replacements, while Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel provide backup options. In the middle order, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to take over finishing and stabilizing roles. CSK are unlikely to rely on a single replacement, instead distributing responsibilities across multiple players. This strategic shift highlights the team’s depth and adaptability, making their replacement approach a key factor in determining their early-season performance in IPL 2026.
1. Sanju Samson remains the primary wicketkeeping replacement
Sanju Samson is the most direct replacement for MS Dhoni, expected to take over wicketkeeping duties while offering flexibility in the batting order with his experience and consistent IPL performances.
2. Kartik Sharma offers a long-term successor option
Kartik Sharma provides a specialist wicketkeeping alternative and a future-facing investment, giving CSK the option to test a young, aggressive player in high-pressure match situations.
3. Urvil Patel adds explosive backup wicketkeeping depth
Urvil Patel brings a high strike rate and attacking mindset, making him a strong backup option who can replace Dhoni’s impact with aggressive intent in short bursts.
4. Shivam Dube steps in as the primary finisher
Shivam Dube is best positioned to replace Dhoni’s finishing role, especially against spin, with his proven ability to clear boundaries in the death overs for CSK.
5. Dewald Brevis provides a high-impact finishing alternative
Dewald Brevis offers a modern, aggressive finishing approach, capable of accelerating quickly and replicating late-innings momentum through power-hitting across the ground.
6. Sarfaraz Khan strengthens the middle-order replacement
Sarfaraz Khan can replace Dhoni’s stabilizing presence at No.6, providing reliability and composure in tricky situations, particularly during slow pitches and pressure chases.
7. Aman Khan brings a domestic power-hitting option
Aman Khan is a flexible replacement who can slot into the lower middle order, offering finishing ability and squad rotation depth depending on match conditions.
8. Vansh Bedi adds additional wicketkeeping cover
Vansh Bedi serves as a backup wicketkeeper option, ensuring CSK have depth in the squad and contingency planning if multiple combinations are tested early in the season.
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