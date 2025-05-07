photoDetails

Mumbai Indians' (MI) hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs remain alive despite a narrow loss to Gujarat Titans. Currently at 14 points from 12 matches, MI must win their final two league games—against Punjab Kings (May 11) and Delhi Capitals (May 15)—to secure a top-four spot. A single loss will leave them dependent on other results, while two losses will eliminate them. A top-two finish is possible if they win both matches by big margins and only one team surpasses 18 points. Hardik Pandya’s leadership and team performance will be crucial in this high-stakes playoff race.