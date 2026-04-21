Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK: Sherfane Rutherford OUT, Will Jacks IN, suspense lingers over Rohit Sharma; check full lineup
The stage is set for the first leg of this 'El Clasico' in IPL 2026 as Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.
After a shaky start to the season, Mumbai appears to be finding their rhythm following a dominant 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans. However, the pre-match talk is dominated by MI's team selection drama. West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford is likely to make way for England all-rounder Will Jacks, while the biggest question mark hangs over Rohit Sharma's fitness.
Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against CSK:
1. Quinton de Kock (Opener & WK)
Quinton de Kock is all set to continue his high-impact role as the opening wicketkeeper-batter for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against CSK at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23. De Kock, who scored a century earlier, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to MI. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Danish Malewar/Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the former captain has missed the last two matches against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans due to a hamstring injury sustained during the RCB game on April 12. While Rohit resumed light training in Ahmedabad on April 19, captain Hardik Pandya remained tight-lipped at the last toss. If Rohit is 100 percent fit, he will walk back into the XI, likely replacing a youngster like Danish Malewar, who opened the innings last match. If Rohit misses out due to injury, either Danish Malewar or Will Jacks can open the innings for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against CSK at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (Pic credit: MI/IANS)
3. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, who is struggling to find form, will look to bounce back and play a match-winning knock for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against CSK at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. With Rohit Sharma currently sidelined due to injury, the responsibility on Suryakumar to stabilize the innings after early wickets has increased and it will be interesting to see what he does against CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is expected to play a crucial role as the anchor in the middle order for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash against the CSK at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Tilak, who scored a century in the last match, will look to continue his heroics with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Will Jacks
The most significant update from the MI camp is the arrival of England’s powerhouse all-rounder, Will Jacks. Having missed the first six matches of the season, Jacks has officially joined the squad and was spotted training at the Wankhede. Jacks can open the batting, destroy spin in the middle order, and provide off-spin option. With the four-overseas-player rule in effect, Jacks is expected to replace Sherfane Rutherford in Mumbai Indians' playing XI in their IPL 2026 clash against the CSK at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya faces a significant "leadership test" as he leads Mumbai Indians (MI) against their arch-rivals CSK in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hardik will have to play key role with both bat and ball against CSK to turn things in his team's favour. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir is expected to play a vital role as a hard-hitting finisher and a utility bowler for Mumbai Indians (MI) against CSK in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. He is expected to bat at No. 7 and provide explosive finishes in the death overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Mitchell Santner
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner will play a key role for Mumbai Indians (MI) with both bat and ball against CSK in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. He picked up a few crucial wickets for MI in the last match. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
9. Allah Ghazanfar
Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is expected to play a critical role as MI's primary mystery spinner and 'X-factor' bowler against CSK on Thursday. After a rocky start to the season, Ghazanfar has found his rhythm and has consistently provided breakthroughs in recent games. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against CSK at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. After going through one of the rarest slumps of his IPL career, Bumrah performed well in the last match. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar delivered a match-winning performance for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 20, 2026. Making his first appearance of the 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the young pacer finished with clinical figures of 4/24 in 4 overs. He will look to continue his heroics with the ball against CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mumbai Indians' Impact Players
Mayank Markande, Krish Bhagat and Mayank Rawat are likely to be among the Impact Player options for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash against CSK on Thursday. (Pic credit: IANS)
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