Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK: Sherfane Rutherford OUT, Will Jacks IN, suspense lingers over Rohit Sharma; check full lineup

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The stage is set for the first leg of this 'El Clasico' in IPL 2026 as Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

After a shaky start to the season, Mumbai appears to be finding their rhythm following a dominant 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans. However, the pre-match talk is dominated by MI's team selection drama. West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford is likely to make way for England all-rounder Will Jacks, while the biggest question mark hangs over Rohit Sharma's fitness.

Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against CSK: