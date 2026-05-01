Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK: Trent Boult OUT, Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma likely to miss out; check full lineup

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The 'El Clasico' of the IPL returns as the Mumbai Indians (MI) head to the MA Chidambaram Stadium to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 2, 2026. With both teams struggling for consistency mid-season and languishing in the bottom half of the table, this match is a desperate bid for survival in the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against CSK: