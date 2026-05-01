Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK: Trent Boult OUT, Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma likely to miss out; check full lineup
The 'El Clasico' of the IPL returns as the Mumbai Indians (MI) head to the MA Chidambaram Stadium to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 2, 2026. With both teams struggling for consistency mid-season and languishing in the bottom half of the table, this match is a desperate bid for survival in the IPL 2026 playoff race.
Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against CSK:
1. Ryan Rickelton (Opener & WK)
Ryan Rickelton will look to continue his high-impact role as the opening wicketkeeper-batter for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Rickelton, who scored a fantastic century (123 not out off 55 ) in the last match, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to MI. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Will Jacks
Rohit Sharma, the former captain has missed the last four matches against PBKS, GT, CSK and SRH due to a hamstring injury sustained during the RCB game on April 12. As per reports, Rohit has ramped up training, including net sessions and gym work without discomfort. However, he is unlikely to be fit and available for Saturday's game. In Rohit's absence, Will Jacks opened the innings for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a quickfire knock (46 off 22). He is likely to open the innings for MI against CSK as well. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir is expected to play a vital role at No. 3 as a hard-hitting batter for Mumbai Indians (MI) against CSK in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, who is struggling to find form, will look to bounce back and play a match-winning knock for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. With Rohit Sharma currently sidelined due to injury, the responsibility on Suryakumar to stabilize the innings after early wickets has increased and it will be interesting to see what he does against CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is expected to play a crucial role in the middle order for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Tilak, who scored a century earlier this season, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya faces a significant "leadership test" as he leads Mumbai Indians (MI) against CSK in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Hardik will have to play a key role with both bat and ball against CSK to turn things in his team's favour. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Robin Minz
Robin Minz, the young wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand played at the No. 7 spot for Mumbai Indians in the last match and is likely to bat at the same position against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
8. Corbin Bosch
Veteran Kiwi pacer Trent Boult has been far from his best in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Corbin Bosch, the South African all-rounder is likely to replace Boult in MI's playing XI in their 2026 clash against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Allah Ghazanfar
Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is expected to play a critical role as MI's primary mystery spinner and 'X-factor' bowler against CSK on Saturday. After a rocky start to the season, Ghazanfar has found his rhythm and has consistently provided breakthroughs in recent games. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. He is going through one of the rarest slumps of his IPL career, so it will be interesting to see how he performs against CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar, who produced a match-winning performance for Mumbai Indians (MI) in one IPL 2026 match, will look to repeat his heroics with the ball against CSK at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mumbai Indians' Impact Player
Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Krish Bhagat and Mayank Rawat are likely to be among the Impact Player options for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash against CSK on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
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