Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans: Deepak Chahar OUT; Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma set to miss out; check full lineup

photoDetails

english

3039019

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season progresses, the Mumbai Indians (MI) face a critical mid-season clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Ahead of the game, the five-time champions MI find themselves in "desperation territory."

With only one win in their first five games and sitting 10th on the points table, captain Hardik Pandya faces a selection headache following a string of injuries and form issues. Mumbai Indians are likely to make key changes to their playing XI: excluding experienced pacer Deepak Chahar, including all-rounder Corbin Bosch, and potentially missing star opener Rohit Sharma due to injury.

Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans: