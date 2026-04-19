Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans: Deepak Chahar OUT; Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma set to miss out; check full lineup
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season progresses, the Mumbai Indians (MI) face a critical mid-season clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Ahead of the game, the five-time champions MI find themselves in "desperation territory."
With only one win in their first five games and sitting 10th on the points table, captain Hardik Pandya faces a selection headache following a string of injuries and form issues. Mumbai Indians are likely to make key changes to their playing XI: excluding experienced pacer Deepak Chahar, including all-rounder Corbin Bosch, and potentially missing star opener Rohit Sharma due to injury.
Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans:
1. Quinton de Kock (Opener & WK)
After missing MI's last match against Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma is set to miss the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20 due to a hamstring injury. In Rohit's absence, Quinton de Kock is expected to continue his high-impact role as the opening wicketkeeper-batter for Mumbai Indians. He is coming off a sensational performance where he smashed 112 runs off 60 balls in MI's previous match. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Ryan Rickelton (Opener)
Ryan Rickelton, who failed to score big for Mumbai Indians in last match, will look to bounce back and give attacking start to MI in their IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav will look to bounce back from a "golden duck" in MI's previous match against Punjab Kings, where he was dismissed first ball by Arshdeep Singh. With Rohit Sharma currently sidelined due to injury, the responsibility on Suryakumar to stabilize the innings after early wickets has increased and it will be interesting to see what he does against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is expected to play a crucial role as the anchor in the middle order for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Tilak is often seen as the "glue" of the MI batting lineup, tasked with stabilizing the innings if early wickets fall or accelerating during the middle overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Sherfane Rutherford
Sherfane Rutherford has been one of MI's most consistent performers in a struggling season. He is expected to bat at No. 5 for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya faces a significant "leadership test" as he leads Mumbai Indians (MI) against his former side, Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. With MI languishing in 10th place (1 win in 5 games), Pandya is under immense scrutiny to revive their season. Hardik will have to play key role with both bat and ball against GT to turn things around for Mumbai Indians. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir is expected to play a vital role as a hard-hitting finisher and a utility bowler for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. He is expected to bat at No. 7 and provide explosive finishes in the death overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Corbin Bosch
Deepak Chahar, retained by MI for a hefty sum and known for his swing bowling in the powerplay, has struggled with form in IPL 2026. With limited wickets and high economy rates in recent outings, MI appear ready to bench him for the clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). In Chahar's place, MI might give a chance to pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who is known for his deceptive variations and tight lengths to curb scoring. He also provides "raw power" in the lower order, acting as a finisher who can strike big under pressure. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
9. Allah Ghazanfar
Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is expected to play a critical role as MI's primary mystery spinner and 'X-factor' bowler against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday. After a rocky start to the season, Ghazanfar has found his rhythm and has consistently provided breakthroughs in recent games. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur is set to play a pivotal role for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Gujarat Titans (GT) as a seam-bowling all-rounder. He is often brought in by captain Hardik Pandya to provide breakthroughs when a partnership is building, using his "knuckleball" and cross-seam deliveries. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in Match 30 of IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20. Despite his status as the world’s premier fast bowler, Bumrah enters this match under significant pressure as he is currently facing one of the rarest slumps of his IPL career. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mumbai Indians' Impact Players
Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar and Mayank Rawat are likely to be among the Impact Player options for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday. (Pic credit: IANS)
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