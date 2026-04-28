Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford OUT; Will Jacks IN, suspense continues over Rohit Sharma; check full lineup

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The Mumbai Indians (MI) are at a crossroads in IPL 2026 as they prepare to face the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. With five losses in seven games, the five-time champions MI are desperate for a turnaround. However, the buildup to this clash has been a mix of massive injury blows and a long-awaited tactical boost.

Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against SRH: