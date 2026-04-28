Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford OUT; Will Jacks IN, suspense continues over Rohit Sharma; check full lineup
The Mumbai Indians (MI) are at a crossroads in IPL 2026 as they prepare to face the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. With five losses in seven games, the five-time champions MI are desperate for a turnaround. However, the buildup to this clash has been a mix of massive injury blows and a long-awaited tactical boost.
Here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against SRH:
1. Quinton de Kock (Opener & WK)
Quinton de Kock will look to continue his high-impact role as the opening wicketkeeper-batter for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. De Kock, who scored a century earlier in the season, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to MI. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Danish Malewar/Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the former captain has missed the last three matches against PBKS, GT and CSK due to a hamstring injury sustained during the RCB game on April 12. As per reports, Rohit has ramped up training, including net sessions and gym work without discomfort. He is highly likely to be available, though a final call may come at the toss. If Rohit is 100 percent fit, he will walk back into the XI, likely replacing youngster Danish Malewar, who opened the innings in the last two matches. If Rohit misses out due to injury, either Danish Malewar or Will Jacks can open the innings for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Pic credit: MI/IANS)
3. Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir is expected to play a vital role as a hard-hitting batter for Mumbai Indians (MI) against SRH in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, who is struggling to find form, will look to bounce back and play a match-winning knock for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match against SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With Rohit Sharma currently sidelined due to injury, the responsibility on Suryakumar to stabilize the innings after early wickets has increased and it will be interesting to see what he does against SRH. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is expected to play a crucial role in the middle order for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash against the SRH at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesay. Tilak, who scored a century earlier this season, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya faces a significant "leadership test" as he leads Mumbai Indians (MI) against SRH in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik will have to play key role with both bat and ball against SRH to turn things in his team's favour. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Will Jacks
The most significant update from the MI camp is the addition of England's powerhouse all-rounder Will Jacks. Having missed the first seven matches of the season, Jacks recently joined the MI squad and was spotted training at the Wankhede. Jacks can open the batting, destroy spin in the middle order, and provide an off-spin option. With the four-overseas-player rule in effect, Jacks is expected to replace Sherfane Rutherford in Mumbai Indians' playing XI in their IPL 2026 clash against the SRH at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Keshav Maharaj
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2026 after suffering a shoulder injury during the match against Chennai Super Kings. He sustained the injury while attempting a diving catch. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been drafted in as his replacement and he might replace Santner in MI's playing XI for SRH clash at Wankhede Stadium. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
9. Allah Ghazanfar
Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is expected to play a critical role as MI's primary mystery spinner and 'X-factor' bowler against SRH on Wednesday. After a rocky start to the season, Ghazanfar has found his rhythm and has consistently provided breakthroughs in recent games. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. After going through one of the rarest slumps of his IPL career, Bumrah performed well in the last few matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar, who delivered a match-winning performance for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), will look to repeat his heroics with the ball against SRH at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mumbai Indians' Impact Players
Mayank Markande, Krish Bhagat and Mayank Rawat are likely to be among the Impact Player options for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash against CSK on Thursday. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos