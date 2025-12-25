National Sports Awards Nominations: Hardik Singh In Line For Khel Ratna, 24 Athletes Named For Arjuna Awards

photoDetails

english

2999791

Hardik Singh’s recommendation as the sole Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna nominee headlines India’s national sports awards narrative in 2025. With Olympic consistency, Asia Cup success, and leadership at the core, Hardik symbolises performance-driven recognition. The Arjuna Awards list reflects India’s sporting evolution, from Divya Deshmukh’s historic Chess World Cup triumph to Yogasan’s first breakthrough via Aarti Pal. Athletics, shooting, gymnastics, badminton, and para-sports feature prominently, while the absence of cricketers signals a clear shift toward Olympic and emerging disciplines. Together, the honours celebrate depth, diversity, and sustained excellence in Indian sport.