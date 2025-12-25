Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2999803https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/national-sports-awards-nominations-hardik-singh-in-line-for-khel-ratna-24-athletes-named-for-arjuna-awards-2999803
NewsPhotosNational Sports Awards Nominations: Hardik Singh In Line For Khel Ratna, 24 Athletes Named For Arjuna Awards
photoDetails

National Sports Awards Nominations: Hardik Singh In Line For Khel Ratna, 24 Athletes Named For Arjuna Awards

Hardik Singh’s recommendation as the sole Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna nominee headlines India’s national sports awards narrative in 2025. With Olympic consistency, Asia Cup success, and leadership at the core, Hardik symbolises performance-driven recognition. The Arjuna Awards list reflects India’s sporting evolution, from Divya Deshmukh’s historic Chess World Cup triumph to Yogasan’s first breakthrough via Aarti Pal. Athletics, shooting, gymnastics, badminton, and para-sports feature prominently, while the absence of cricketers signals a clear shift toward Olympic and emerging disciplines. Together, the honours celebrate depth, diversity, and sustained excellence in Indian sport.

Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Hardik Singh Stands Alone at the Top

1/11
1. Hardik Singh Stands Alone at the Top

India men’s hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh emerged as the sole nominee for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, underlining his elite midfield control, leadership, and sustained excellence at Olympic and continental level.

Follow Us

2. Olympic Consistency Seals Khel Ratna Case

2/11
2. Olympic Consistency Seals Khel Ratna Case

From Tokyo 2021 bronze to Paris 2024 bronze, Hardik Singh’s back-to-back Olympic podium finishes strengthened his Khel Ratna credentials more than any single-tournament brilliance ever could.

Follow Us

3. Asia Cup Triumph Boosts 2025 Momentum

3/11
3. Asia Cup Triumph Boosts 2025 Momentum

Hardik’s role in India’s Asia Cup title in 2025 reinforced his big-match temperament, proving why selectors value consistency across Olympic cycles, not just headline moments.

Follow Us

4. Chess Makes History Through Divya Deshmukh

4/11
4. Chess Makes History Through Divya Deshmukh

Teen prodigy Divya Deshmukh became the first Indian woman to win the Chess World Cup, turning her Arjuna Award nomination into a landmark moment for Indian chess dominance.

Follow Us

5. Vidit Gujrathi Strengthens Chess Presence

5/11
5. Vidit Gujrathi Strengthens Chess Presence

Alongside Divya, grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi’s inclusion highlights chess’s growing stature in national sports awards, reflecting India’s sustained success on the global board.

Follow Us

6. Athletics Delivers Depth and Results

6/11
6. Athletics Delivers Depth and Results

Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar headlines a strong athletics contingent after Asian Games and Asian Championships podium finishes, showing India’s improving multi-discipline track and field ecosystem.

Follow Us

7. Yogasan Breaks Into the Mainstream

7/11
7. Yogasan Breaks Into the Mainstream

Aarti Pal’s Arjuna Award recommendation marks Yogasan’s biggest breakthrough since official recognition, with the discipline set to shine as a demonstration sport at the 2026 Asian Games.

Follow Us

8. Shooters and Gymnasts Rewarded for Consistency

8/11
8. Shooters and Gymnasts Rewarded for Consistency

Mehuli Ghosh and Pranati Nayak earn recognition for sustained international performances, proving that steady medal pipelines now matter as much as Olympic peaks.

Follow Us

9. No Cricketer Signals Shift in Selection Lens

9/11
9. No Cricketer Signals Shift in Selection Lens

With no cricketer named this year, the awards underline a results-first approach across Olympic and non-mainstream sports, a trend also seen since Mohammed Shami’s 2023 honour.

Follow Us

10. A Truly Multi-Sport Arjuna Class of 2025

10/11
10. A Truly Multi-Sport Arjuna Class of 2025

From hockey and badminton to rowing, polo, para-sports and kho kho, the 24 Arjuna nominees reflect India’s widening competitive base across traditional and emerging disciplines.

 

Follow Us

National sports awards recommendation

11/11
National sports awards recommendation

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna: Hardik Singh (Hockey)

Arjuna Awards: Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics), Priyanka (Athletics), Narender (Boxing), Vidit Gujrathi (Chess), Divya Deshmukh (Chess), Dhanush Srikanth (Deaf Shooting), Pranati Nayak (Gymnastics), Rajkumar Pal (Hockey), Surjeet (Kabaddi), Nirmala Bhati (Kho Kho), Rudransh Khandelwal (Para-Shooting), Ekta Bhyan (Para-athletics), Padmanabh Singh (Polo), Arvind Singh (Rowing), Akhil Sheoran (Shooting), Mehuli Ghosh (Shooting), Sutirtha Mukherjee (Table Tennis), Sonam Malik (Wrestling), Aarti (Yoga), Treesa Jolly (Badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton), Lalremsiami (Hockey), Mohammed Afsal (Athletics), Pooja (Kabaddi).

Follow Us
Hardik Singh Khel RatnaMajor Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2025Hardik Singh hockey achievementsArjuna Award nominees 2025full list of Arjuna Award winnersDivya Deshmukh Chess World CupIndian chess rising starsVidit Gujrathi Arjuna AwardTejaswin Shankar athleticsIndian athletics Asian GamesYogasan Arjuna Award Aarti PalMehuli Ghosh shooting medalsPranati Nayak gymnastics Indiano cricketer Arjuna Award 2025Indian sports awards newsKhel Ratna cash prizeArjuna Award prize moneyIndian hockey vice-captain Hardik Singhnational sports awards IndiaIndia Olympic medalists honouredemerging Indian sports disciplinesAsia Cup hockey India 2025Indian women in chess historyIndian para-sports Arjuna AwardIndian badminton Treesa Jolly Gayatri GopichandIndian sports selection committeesports ministry awards listIndia sports honours explainedZee News sports awards coverage
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is The 'Chase Master Of Cricket'? Check BCCI Earnings, IPL, Business, And More
camera icon6
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas 2025 New OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Baahubali: The Epic- Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IAS success story
From Corporate Desk To IAS: Meet Vishaka Yadav, Who Quit Her Job To Prepare For UPSC Without Coaching, Failed Twice But Cleared Exam On Her Third Attempt; Her AIR Is….
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Black Vs White Vs Red Car: Which One Should You Buy - Explained
camera icon10
title
IPL
IPL 2026: Predicted Opening Pairs Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, DC, PBKS - In Pics