National Sports Awards Nominations: Hardik Singh In Line For Khel Ratna, 24 Athletes Named For Arjuna Awards
Hardik Singh’s recommendation as the sole Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna nominee headlines India’s national sports awards narrative in 2025. With Olympic consistency, Asia Cup success, and leadership at the core, Hardik symbolises performance-driven recognition. The Arjuna Awards list reflects India’s sporting evolution, from Divya Deshmukh’s historic Chess World Cup triumph to Yogasan’s first breakthrough via Aarti Pal. Athletics, shooting, gymnastics, badminton, and para-sports feature prominently, while the absence of cricketers signals a clear shift toward Olympic and emerging disciplines. Together, the honours celebrate depth, diversity, and sustained excellence in Indian sport.
1. Hardik Singh Stands Alone at the Top
India men’s hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh emerged as the sole nominee for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, underlining his elite midfield control, leadership, and sustained excellence at Olympic and continental level.
2. Olympic Consistency Seals Khel Ratna Case
From Tokyo 2021 bronze to Paris 2024 bronze, Hardik Singh’s back-to-back Olympic podium finishes strengthened his Khel Ratna credentials more than any single-tournament brilliance ever could.
3. Asia Cup Triumph Boosts 2025 Momentum
Hardik’s role in India’s Asia Cup title in 2025 reinforced his big-match temperament, proving why selectors value consistency across Olympic cycles, not just headline moments.
4. Chess Makes History Through Divya Deshmukh
Teen prodigy Divya Deshmukh became the first Indian woman to win the Chess World Cup, turning her Arjuna Award nomination into a landmark moment for Indian chess dominance.
5. Vidit Gujrathi Strengthens Chess Presence
Alongside Divya, grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi’s inclusion highlights chess’s growing stature in national sports awards, reflecting India’s sustained success on the global board.
6. Athletics Delivers Depth and Results
Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar headlines a strong athletics contingent after Asian Games and Asian Championships podium finishes, showing India’s improving multi-discipline track and field ecosystem.
7. Yogasan Breaks Into the Mainstream
Aarti Pal’s Arjuna Award recommendation marks Yogasan’s biggest breakthrough since official recognition, with the discipline set to shine as a demonstration sport at the 2026 Asian Games.
8. Shooters and Gymnasts Rewarded for Consistency
Mehuli Ghosh and Pranati Nayak earn recognition for sustained international performances, proving that steady medal pipelines now matter as much as Olympic peaks.
9. No Cricketer Signals Shift in Selection Lens
With no cricketer named this year, the awards underline a results-first approach across Olympic and non-mainstream sports, a trend also seen since Mohammed Shami’s 2023 honour.
10. A Truly Multi-Sport Arjuna Class of 2025
From hockey and badminton to rowing, polo, para-sports and kho kho, the 24 Arjuna nominees reflect India’s widening competitive base across traditional and emerging disciplines.
National sports awards recommendation
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna: Hardik Singh (Hockey)
Arjuna Awards: Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics), Priyanka (Athletics), Narender (Boxing), Vidit Gujrathi (Chess), Divya Deshmukh (Chess), Dhanush Srikanth (Deaf Shooting), Pranati Nayak (Gymnastics), Rajkumar Pal (Hockey), Surjeet (Kabaddi), Nirmala Bhati (Kho Kho), Rudransh Khandelwal (Para-Shooting), Ekta Bhyan (Para-athletics), Padmanabh Singh (Polo), Arvind Singh (Rowing), Akhil Sheoran (Shooting), Mehuli Ghosh (Shooting), Sutirtha Mukherjee (Table Tennis), Sonam Malik (Wrestling), Aarti (Yoga), Treesa Jolly (Badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton), Lalremsiami (Hockey), Mohammed Afsal (Athletics), Pooja (Kabaddi).
