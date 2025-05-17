Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier At Doha Diamond League 2025: Check Top 10 Throws Of His Career

photoDetails

english

2902032

Neeraj Chopra has steadily risen to become one of the world’s best javelin throwers, highlighted by his historic 90.23-meter throw at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, his first time crossing the 90-meter mark. Here’s his top 10 throws of his career from 87 m in the Olympics 2022 to Doha Diamond League 2025.