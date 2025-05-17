Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier At Doha Diamond League 2025: Check Top 10 Throws Of His Career
Neeraj Chopra has steadily risen to become one of the world’s best javelin throwers, highlighted by his historic 90.23-meter throw at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, his first time crossing the 90-meter mark. Here’s his top 10 throws of his career from 87 m in the Olympics 2022 to Doha Diamond League 2025.
90.23m – Doha Diamond League, 2025
In a historic moment, Neeraj Chopra broke the elusive 90-meter barrier with a stunning 90.23m throw at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. This throw marked a new personal best and national record, making him the first Indian ever to join the elite 90m club in javelin.
89.94m – Stockholm Diamond League, 2022
This throw stood as Chopra’s personal and national best for almost three years. Delivered at the Stockholm Diamond League, it was a defining performance that solidified his place among the world's top javelin throwers.
89.49m – Lausanne Diamond League, 2024
Chopra came close to the 90-meter mark again with an 89.49m effort at Lausanne. Despite not winning, the performance showed his incredible consistency and positioned him as a constant podium threat.
89.45m – Paris Olympics Final, 2024
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chopra threw 89.45m in the final to clinch the silver medal. Though he missed gold narrowly, his near-perfect performance on the world’s biggest stage underscored his championship pedigree.
89.34m – Paris Olympics Qualification, 2024
In the qualification round of the Paris Olympics, Chopra sent a strong message with an 89.34m throw, easily securing his place in the final and setting the tone for his eventual podium finish.
89.30m – Paavo Nurmi Games, 2022
At the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, Chopra registered 89.30m, showcasing his ability to perform at a high level across various competitive environments and helping elevate India's presence in European athletics.
89.08m – Lausanne Diamond League, 2022
Returning to Lausanne in 2022, Chopra once again delivered a top-tier performance with an 89.08m throw, reinforcing his consistency and technical prowess throughout the season.
88.88m – Asian Games, 2023
Chopra dominated the Asian Games with an 88.88m throw to win gold for India. This performance highlighted his dominance at the continental level and added another major title to his growing list of achievements.
88.77m – World Championships Qualifying, 2023
In the qualifying round of the World Championships, Chopra threw 88.77m to comfortably make the finals. This throw was a testament to his ability to deliver under pressure in critical situations.
88.67m – Doha Diamond League, 2023
A year before his record-breaking performance, Chopra threw 88.67m at the same venue in Doha, signaling his growing comfort and mastery of conditions that would later witness his greatest throw.
Trending Photos