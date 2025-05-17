Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902049https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/neeraj-chopra-breaks-90m-barrier-at-doha-diamond-league-2025-check-top-10-throws-of-his-career-2902049
NewsPhotosNeeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier At Doha Diamond League 2025: Check Top 10 Throws Of His Career
photoDetails

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier At Doha Diamond League 2025: Check Top 10 Throws Of His Career

Neeraj Chopra has steadily risen to become one of the world’s best javelin throwers, highlighted by his historic 90.23-meter throw at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, his first time crossing the 90-meter mark. Here’s his top 10 throws of his career from 87 m in the Olympics 2022 to Doha Diamond League 2025. 

 

Updated:May 17, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Follow Us

90.23m – Doha Diamond League, 2025

1/10
90.23m – Doha Diamond League, 2025

In a historic moment, Neeraj Chopra broke the elusive 90-meter barrier with a stunning 90.23m throw at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. This throw marked a new personal best and national record, making him the first Indian ever to join the elite 90m club in javelin.

 

Follow Us

89.94m – Stockholm Diamond League, 2022

2/10
89.94m – Stockholm Diamond League, 2022

This throw stood as Chopra’s personal and national best for almost three years. Delivered at the Stockholm Diamond League, it was a defining performance that solidified his place among the world's top javelin throwers.

 

Follow Us

89.49m – Lausanne Diamond League, 2024

3/10
89.49m – Lausanne Diamond League, 2024

Chopra came close to the 90-meter mark again with an 89.49m effort at Lausanne. Despite not winning, the performance showed his incredible consistency and positioned him as a constant podium threat.

 

Follow Us

89.45m – Paris Olympics Final, 2024

4/10
89.45m – Paris Olympics Final, 2024

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chopra threw 89.45m in the final to clinch the silver medal. Though he missed gold narrowly, his near-perfect performance on the world’s biggest stage underscored his championship pedigree.

 

Follow Us

89.34m – Paris Olympics Qualification, 2024

5/10
89.34m – Paris Olympics Qualification, 2024

In the qualification round of the Paris Olympics, Chopra sent a strong message with an 89.34m throw, easily securing his place in the final and setting the tone for his eventual podium finish.

 

Follow Us

89.30m – Paavo Nurmi Games, 2022

6/10
89.30m – Paavo Nurmi Games, 2022

At the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, Chopra registered 89.30m, showcasing his ability to perform at a high level across various competitive environments and helping elevate India's presence in European athletics.

 

Follow Us

89.08m – Lausanne Diamond League, 2022

7/10
89.08m – Lausanne Diamond League, 2022

Returning to Lausanne in 2022, Chopra once again delivered a top-tier performance with an 89.08m throw, reinforcing his consistency and technical prowess throughout the season.

 

Follow Us

88.88m – Asian Games, 2023

8/10
88.88m – Asian Games, 2023

Chopra dominated the Asian Games with an 88.88m throw to win gold for India. This performance highlighted his dominance at the continental level and added another major title to his growing list of achievements.

 

Follow Us

88.77m – World Championships Qualifying, 2023

9/10
88.77m – World Championships Qualifying, 2023

In the qualifying round of the World Championships, Chopra threw 88.77m to comfortably make the finals. This throw was a testament to his ability to deliver under pressure in critical situations.

 

Follow Us

88.67m – Doha Diamond League, 2023

10/10
88.67m – Doha Diamond League, 2023

A year before his record-breaking performance, Chopra threw 88.67m at the same venue in Doha, signaling his growing comfort and mastery of conditions that would later witness his greatest throw.

 

Follow Us
Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra 90 meter throwNeeraj Chopra best throwsJavelin throw recordsDoha Diamond League 2025Paris Olympics 2024Asian Games javelin goldIndian javelin throwertop javelin throwsAthletics Indiajavelin throw highlightsNeeraj Chopra milestonesIndian athletics recordsinternational javelin competitionsNeeraj Chopra achievements
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Restart: List Of Overseas Players Available For GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, CSK - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
What Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details
camera icon9
title
animals without oxygen
Meet THESE 8 Animals Who Can Survive Without Oxygen
camera icon6
title
Indian
Indian Railways New Rule From May 1: Can You Travel If 2 Seats Are Confirmed And 2 Are Waitlisted?
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK