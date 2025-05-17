photoDetails

Neeraj Chopra has done it again and this time, he’s made history. At the 2025 Doha Diamond League, the Olympic gold medalist breached the elusive 90-meter mark in men’s javelin, becoming the first Indian ever to do so. With a sensational throw of 90.23 meters, Neeraj entered an elite club of javelin throwers, finally conquering a distance he had been chasing for years. With his growing success and consistent global performances, Neeraj Chopra’s estimated net worth in 2025 is over 35 crores scroll down to know all about it.