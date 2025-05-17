Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Neeraj Creates History, Breaks 90M Barrier In Doha Diamond League - Know How Rich Is India's Golden Boy
Neeraj Chopra has done it again and this time, he’s made history. At the 2025 Doha Diamond League, the Olympic gold medalist breached the elusive 90-meter mark in men’s javelin, becoming the first Indian ever to do so. With a sensational throw of 90.23 meters, Neeraj entered an elite club of javelin throwers, finally conquering a distance he had been chasing for years. With his growing success and consistent global performances, Neeraj Chopra’s estimated net worth in 2025 is over 35 crores scroll down to know all about it.
Neeraj Chopra 90.23 Meters Throw
Neeraj Chopra Finished 2nd
Neeraj finished second behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who recorded a 91+ meter throw, the moment was historic.
Neeraj Chopra Lives Simple Yet Luxurious Life
Neeraj's opulent lifestyle features a stunning home, luxury cars, and a premium fitness setup. His net worth is over ₹35 crores.
Neeraj's Beautiful Mansion
Neeraj Chopra's three-storey home in Panipat, Haryana, is a valuable asset. It not only serves as his residence but also showcases his numerous sporting achievements, including the Olympic gold medal.
Ford Mustang GT
Neeraj Chopra possesses a Ford Mustang GT, a sports car known for its power and style. This car costs approximately Rs 93.52 lakh.
Toyota Fortuner
Another high-end car in Neeraj's collection is the Toyota Fortuner, known for its ruggedness and style. It comes with a price tag ranging from Rs 36.05 lakh to Rs 54.91 lakh.
Range Rover Sport
Neeraj also owns a Range Rover Sport, a premium SUV known for its luxury and performance. It's estimated to cost between Rs 1.98 crore to Rs 2.22 crore.
Mahindra XUV 700
Neeraj received a Mahindra XUV 700 as a gift for winning the Olympic gold. Depending on the version, this luxury SUV costs between Rs 15.85 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster
Among his two-wheelers, Neeraj owns a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster, a premium cruiser bike. It's valued at around Rs 11 lakh.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Neeraj has a Bajaj Pulsar 220F, a popular sports bike in India. It's priced at about Rs 1.31 lakh.
