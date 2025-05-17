Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902088https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/neeraj-chopra-net-worth-neeraj-creates-history-breaks-90m-barrier-in-doha-diamond-league-know-how-rich-is-indias-golden-boy-2902088
NewsPhotosNeeraj Chopra Net Worth: Neeraj Creates History, Breaks 90M Barrier In Doha Diamond League - Know How Rich Is India's Golden Boy
photoDetails

Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Neeraj Creates History, Breaks 90M Barrier In Doha Diamond League - Know How Rich Is India's Golden Boy

Neeraj Chopra has done it again and this time, he’s made history. At the 2025 Doha Diamond League, the Olympic gold medalist breached the elusive 90-meter mark in men’s javelin, becoming the first Indian ever to do so. With a sensational throw of 90.23 meters, Neeraj entered an elite club of javelin throwers, finally conquering a distance he had been chasing for years. With his growing success and consistent global performances, Neeraj Chopra’s estimated net worth in 2025 is over 35 crores scroll down to know all about it.

Updated:May 17, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Neeraj Chopra 90.23 Meters Throw

1/10
Neeraj Chopra 90.23 Meters Throw

Neeraj Chopra has made history at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, with a sensational throw of 90.23 meters. Neeraj entered an elite club of javelin throwers, finally conquering a distance he had been chasing for years.

Follow Us

Neeraj Chopra Finished 2nd

2/10
Neeraj Chopra Finished 2nd

Neeraj finished second behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who recorded a 91+ meter throw, the moment was historic.

Follow Us

Neeraj Chopra Lives Simple Yet Luxurious Life

3/10
Neeraj Chopra Lives Simple Yet Luxurious Life

Neeraj's opulent lifestyle features a stunning home, luxury cars, and a premium fitness setup. His net worth is over ₹35 crores. 

Follow Us

Neeraj's Beautiful Mansion

4/10
Neeraj's Beautiful Mansion

Neeraj Chopra's three-storey home in Panipat, Haryana, is a valuable asset. It not only serves as his residence but also showcases his numerous sporting achievements, including the Olympic gold medal.  

Follow Us

Ford Mustang GT

5/10
Ford Mustang GT

Neeraj Chopra possesses a Ford Mustang GT, a sports car known for its power and style. This car costs approximately Rs 93.52 lakh.  

Follow Us

Toyota Fortuner

6/10
Toyota Fortuner

Another high-end car in Neeraj's collection is the Toyota Fortuner, known for its ruggedness and style. It comes with a price tag ranging from Rs 36.05 lakh to Rs 54.91 lakh.  

Follow Us

Range Rover Sport

7/10
Range Rover Sport

Neeraj also owns a Range Rover Sport, a premium SUV known for its luxury and performance. It's estimated to cost between Rs 1.98 crore to Rs 2.22 crore.  

Follow Us

Mahindra XUV 700

8/10
Mahindra XUV 700

Neeraj received a Mahindra XUV 700 as a gift for winning the Olympic gold. Depending on the version, this luxury SUV costs between Rs 15.85 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.  

Follow Us

Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster

9/10
Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster

Among his two-wheelers, Neeraj owns a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster, a premium cruiser bike. It's valued at around Rs 11 lakh.  

Follow Us

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

10/10
Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Neeraj has a Bajaj Pulsar 220F, a popular sports bike in India. It's priced at about Rs 1.31 lakh.  

Follow Us
Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra net worthNeeraj Chopra 90 MNeeraj Chopra bungalowDiamond League 2025Neeraj Chopra LifestyleNeeraj Chopra home interiorNeeraj Chopra personal lifeNeeraj Chopra house tourHimani Mor Neeraj Chopra connectionNeeraj Chopra luxury homeNeeraj Chopra achievementsNeeraj Chopra family homeNeeraj Chopra and Himani Mor newsNeeraj Chopra houseNeeraj Chopra net worthNeeraj Chopra cars and houseNeeraj Chopra home photosNeeraj Chopra home in KhandraNeeraj Chopra bungalow featuresNeeraj Chopra relationship statusNeeraj Chopra home detailsNeeraj Chopra house designNeeraj Chopra home lifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Restart: List Of Overseas Players Available For GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, CSK - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
What Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details
camera icon9
title
animals without oxygen
Meet THESE 8 Animals Who Can Survive Without Oxygen
camera icon6
title
Indian
Indian Railways New Rule From May 1: Can You Travel If 2 Seats Are Confirmed And 2 Are Waitlisted?
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK