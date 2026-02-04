Advertisement
New Cricket Rules Announced: Final over rule, laminated bats and hit-wicket update - Explained

The MCC has announced 73 significant changes to the Laws of Cricket, headlined by a mandatory final over rule in multi-day matches starting October 2026. The reforms aim to improve fairness, modernise gameplay, reduce equipment costs, and eliminate interpretational grey areas in dismissals and fielding. Key updates include laminated bats approval, hit-wicket clarification, new ball size categories, and revised boundary catch rules. If adopted by the ICC, these changes could reshape Test match tactics, grassroots participation, and umpiring standards worldwide. The overhaul reflects cricket’s shift toward data-driven governance and spectator-focused evolution, ensuring the sport remains competitive, accessible, and aligned with modern expectations.

Updated:Feb 04, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
1. Mandatory Completion of Final Over Boosts Test Match Drama

1/11
1. Mandatory Completion of Final Over Boosts Test Match Drama

The new law ensures the final over is bowled in full after a wicket, preventing incoming batters from avoiding challenging conditions and restoring competitive balance in multi-day cricket strategy. Expect captains to attack harder before stumps. Photo Credit - X

2. Laminated Bats Approved to Reduce Rising Cricket Costs

2/11
2. Laminated Bats Approved to Reduce Rising Cricket Costs

Laminated bats are now permitted in open-age recreational cricket, addressing escalating equipment prices globally. MCC testing suggests no performance gain, making this a cost-accessibility reform likely to expand grassroots participation. Photo Credit - X

3. Hit-Wicket Law Clarified to Reflect Natural Batting Motion

3/11
3. Hit-Wicket Law Clarified to Reflect Natural Batting Motion

Batters who lose balance after playing a shot and hit the stumps will now be dismissed, as the action counts as receiving the ball. However, collisions caused by fielders will not result in a hit-wicket decision. Photo Credit - X

4. ‘Bunny Hop’ Boundary Catch Effectively Removed

4/11
4. ‘Bunny Hop’ Boundary Catch Effectively Removed

Fielders airborne outside the boundary may only touch the ball once before landing fully inside. Multi-touch relay attempts from beyond the rope will now concede a boundary, tightening interpretation of modern catching techniques. Photo Credit - X

5. Ball Can Be Declared Dead Without Keeper or Bowler Possession

5/11
5. Ball Can Be Declared Dead Without Keeper or Bowler Possession

Umpires can call the ball dead when it is stationary or securely held by any fielder. This reduces confusion in chaotic run situations and aligns decision-making with real on-field control. Photo Credit - X

6. Overthrow Officially Defined for the First Time

6/11
6. Overthrow Officially Defined for the First Time

An overthrow now specifically refers to a deliberate throw at the stumps to prevent runs or attempt a run-out, while ordinary fielding errors are classified as misfields, removing long-standing scoring ambiguity. Photo Credit - X

7. Wicketkeeper Positioning Law Softened for Modern Play

7/11
7. Wicketkeeper Positioning Law Softened for Modern Play

Keepers will no longer be penalised for standing level with the stumps during the bowler’s run-up. The restriction now applies only after ball release, aligning the law with realistic movement patterns. Photo Credit - X

8. Fielding Captain Gains Strike Decision Power in Key Scenarios

8/11
8. Fielding Captain Gains Strike Decision Power in Key Scenarios

In cases like deliberate short running or obstruction, the fielding side can decide which batter takes strike next. This subtle tactical lever could influence match-ups late in tight contests. Photo Credit - X

9. Standardised Ball Sizes Introduced for Women’s and Junior Cricket

9/11
9. Standardised Ball Sizes Introduced for Women’s and Junior Cricket

New Size 1, Size 2 and Size 3 ball categories create clearer equipment distinctions, improving development pathways and ensuring players transition smoothly across competition levels. Photo Credit - X

10. Laws Updated to Keep Cricket ‘Fit for the Modern Game’

10/11
10. Laws Updated to Keep Cricket ‘Fit for the Modern Game’

MCC says this edition prioritises inclusivity, clarity and adaptability across formats. The governing body is signalling proactive governance rather than reactive rule-making as cricket expands globally. Photo Credit - X

11/11
