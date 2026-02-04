New Cricket Rules Announced: Final over rule, laminated bats and hit-wicket update - Explained

photoDetails

The MCC has announced 73 significant changes to the Laws of Cricket, headlined by a mandatory final over rule in multi-day matches starting October 2026. The reforms aim to improve fairness, modernise gameplay, reduce equipment costs, and eliminate interpretational grey areas in dismissals and fielding. Key updates include laminated bats approval, hit-wicket clarification, new ball size categories, and revised boundary catch rules. If adopted by the ICC, these changes could reshape Test match tactics, grassroots participation, and umpiring standards worldwide. The overhaul reflects cricket’s shift toward data-driven governance and spectator-focused evolution, ensuring the sport remains competitive, accessible, and aligned with modern expectations.