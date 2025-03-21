New World Test Championship Rules: What Changes Could ICC Introduce In The Next Cycle?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a major revamp of the World Test Championship (WTC) points system to make Test cricket more competitive and rewarding. The proposed changes aim to introduce bonus points for dominant victories and away wins, encouraging teams to push for results rather than settle for draws. With the next WTC cycle set to begin in June 2025, the upcoming ICC board meeting in April could decide the fate of this new system. Here’s everything you need to know about the potential changes and their impact.
1. Bonus Points for Big Wins
The ICC is discussing awarding extra points for innings victories or wins by a significant margin (e.g., 100+ runs) to encourage dominant performances.
2. Higher Rewards for Beating Top Teams
Teams securing victories against high-ranked opponents like India, Australia, and England could earn additional points, making these matches even more competitive.
3. Away Wins to Carry Extra Weight
Winning away from home is already a challenge, and now, the ICC may incentivize teams by granting bonus points for victories on foreign soil.
4. Current Points System May Change
At present, teams receive 12 points for a win, six for a tie, and four for a draw. The proposed system aims to differentiate between close wins and dominant victories.
5. A Push for More Result-Oriented Matches
The new points model could encourage teams to aim for results rather than settling for draws, leading to more thrilling Test cricket.
6. Smaller Teams Could Benefit More
Underdog teams securing historic wins, like New Zealand’s victory over India in 2021, might finally get rewarded beyond just the win itself.
7. April 2025 ICC Meeting to Decide Fate
The ICC Board is set to meet in April, where this proposed bonus points system will be discussed and potentially approved.
8. Potential Two-Tier Test System in Discussion
Alongside the points revamp, the ICC may also deliberate a two-tier Test format, sparking debates about its impact on global Test cricket.
9. More Strategic Team Planning Required
Teams might rethink their strategies, opting for aggressive playstyles to maximize points instead of just focusing on securing wins.
10. Impact on WTC 2025-27 Title Race
If implemented, these changes could significantly alter the WTC leaderboard, making every series and victory margin more crucial in the championship race.
