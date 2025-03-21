New World Test Championship Rules: What Changes Could ICC Introduce In The Next Cycle?

photoDetails

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a major revamp of the World Test Championship (WTC) points system to make Test cricket more competitive and rewarding. The proposed changes aim to introduce bonus points for dominant victories and away wins, encouraging teams to push for results rather than settle for draws. With the next WTC cycle set to begin in June 2025, the upcoming ICC board meeting in April could decide the fate of this new system. Here’s everything you need to know about the potential changes and their impact.