Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913717https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/nicholas-pooran-to-heinrich-klaasen-6-players-that-shocked-everyone-with-sudden-retirement-from-international-cricket-check-in-pics-2913717
NewsPhotosNicholas Pooran To Heinrich Klaasen: 6 Players That Shocked Everyone With Sudden Retirement From International Cricket - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Nicholas Pooran To Heinrich Klaasen: 6 Players That Shocked Everyone With Sudden Retirement From International Cricket - Check In Pics

2025 has been a year of unexpected goodbyes in international cricket. Fans across the globe were stunned as some of the sport’s biggest names and consistent performers bid farewell to the international stage. From seasoned Indian stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to explosive modern-day stars like Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen, the list is both surprising and emotional. Here’s a look at the top names who announced their retirement in recent months, shaking the cricketing world:

Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli

1/12
Virat Kohli

India’s heartbeat in Test cricket for over a decade, Virat Kohli, stepped down from the format in May 2025, ahead of the England series. Kohli, who also retired from T20Is in 2024 after World Cup glory, will continue in ODIs. 

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli Stats

2/12
Virat Kohli Stats

In Tests, he leaves behind a phenomenal legacy with 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and 31 fifties. His passion, intensity, and unmatched consistency made him a true ambassador of the red-ball game.

Follow Us

Steve Smith

3/12
Steve Smith

One of Australia’s finest modern-day batters, Steve Smith, announced his retirement from One Day Internationals following Australia’s exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy. 

 

Follow Us

Steve Smith Stats

4/12
Steve Smith Stats

Smith ends a stellar ODI career with 170 matches, amassing 5,800 runs, which includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties. His ability to adapt across formats made him a cornerstone of Australian cricket for over a decade.

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma

5/12
Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shocked fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, having already exited the T20I format after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. 

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma Stats

6/12
Rohit Sharma Stats

Now 38, Rohit will focus only on ODIs. With 67 Test matches, 4,301 runs, 12 centuries, and 18 fifties, his calm yet authoritative presence at the top order defined India’s red-ball success in recent years.

Follow Us

Nicholas Pooran

7/12
Nicholas Pooran

Perhaps the most unexpected and emotional exit was that of Nicholas Pooran, who announced his retirement from all international cricket at just 29. 

 

Follow Us

Nicholas Pooran Stats

8/12
Nicholas Pooran Stats

The former West Indies T20I captain, known for his explosive batting, played 61 T20Is and 106 ODIs, scoring over 4,000 runs across formats. His heartfelt Instagram post hinted at the desire to shift focus to franchise cricket and personal priorities.

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen

9/12
Heinrich Klaasen

In one of the most surprising moves of the year, South African wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen retired from international cricket at just 33 years old.

 

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen Stats

10/12
Heinrich Klaasen Stats

With 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is under his belt, Klaasen was in fine touch but chose to focus on his family and franchise commitments. His decision leaves a void in South Africa’s middle order and wicket-keeping resources.

Follow Us

Glenn Maxwell

11/12
Glenn Maxwell

At 36, Australian dynamo Glenn Maxwell hung up his boots from the ODI format, citing recurring back injuries and workload management. 

 

Follow Us

Glenn Maxwell Stats

12/12
Glenn Maxwell Stats

Maxwell, known for his unmatched ability to shift momentum in an instant, played 149 ODIs, scoring 3,990 runs, including 4 centuries and 23 fifties. His all-round brilliance and fearless approach will be dearly missed in Australia’s limited-overs setup.

Follow Us
Steve Smith RetirementGlenn Maxwell ODI retirementHeinrich Klaasen retiresRohit Sharma test retirementVirat Kohli Test retirementNicholas Pooran international retirementcricket retirements 2025shocking cricket retirementsODI legends retireTest cricket exits2025 cricket newsMaxwell back injuryKohli legacyKlaasen family decisionPooran IPL focuscricket generational shiftinternational cricket stars retiredT20 World Cup aftermath
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
WTC final
IPL 2025 Stars Who Will Play In WTC Final Between Australia And South Africa: Josh Hazlewood, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins And...
camera icon8
title
World's Richest Dog
Meet World’s Richest Dog: Travels In Private Jet, Has 27 Employees, Bought Mansion From Madonna—His Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 10 Batters With Most Runs In IND vs ENG Test Matches: Joe Root At Top, Sachin Tendulkar Follows; Virat Kohli At...
camera icon6
title
never borrow these things
NEVER Take Or Borrow THESE Things- Troubles Will Chase You Everyday
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Horoscope For June 9- 15: Check What Numbers Say About Your THIS Week
NEWS ON ONE CLICK