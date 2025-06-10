Nicholas Pooran To Heinrich Klaasen: 6 Players That Shocked Everyone With Sudden Retirement From International Cricket - Check In Pics
2025 has been a year of unexpected goodbyes in international cricket. Fans across the globe were stunned as some of the sport’s biggest names and consistent performers bid farewell to the international stage. From seasoned Indian stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to explosive modern-day stars like Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen, the list is both surprising and emotional. Here’s a look at the top names who announced their retirement in recent months, shaking the cricketing world:
Virat Kohli
India’s heartbeat in Test cricket for over a decade, Virat Kohli, stepped down from the format in May 2025, ahead of the England series. Kohli, who also retired from T20Is in 2024 after World Cup glory, will continue in ODIs.
Virat Kohli Stats
In Tests, he leaves behind a phenomenal legacy with 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and 31 fifties. His passion, intensity, and unmatched consistency made him a true ambassador of the red-ball game.
Steve Smith
One of Australia’s finest modern-day batters, Steve Smith, announced his retirement from One Day Internationals following Australia’s exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Steve Smith Stats
Smith ends a stellar ODI career with 170 matches, amassing 5,800 runs, which includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties. His ability to adapt across formats made him a cornerstone of Australian cricket for over a decade.
Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shocked fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, having already exited the T20I format after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma Stats
Now 38, Rohit will focus only on ODIs. With 67 Test matches, 4,301 runs, 12 centuries, and 18 fifties, his calm yet authoritative presence at the top order defined India’s red-ball success in recent years.
Nicholas Pooran
Perhaps the most unexpected and emotional exit was that of Nicholas Pooran, who announced his retirement from all international cricket at just 29.
Nicholas Pooran Stats
The former West Indies T20I captain, known for his explosive batting, played 61 T20Is and 106 ODIs, scoring over 4,000 runs across formats. His heartfelt Instagram post hinted at the desire to shift focus to franchise cricket and personal priorities.
Heinrich Klaasen
In one of the most surprising moves of the year, South African wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen retired from international cricket at just 33 years old.
Heinrich Klaasen Stats
With 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is under his belt, Klaasen was in fine touch but chose to focus on his family and franchise commitments. His decision leaves a void in South Africa’s middle order and wicket-keeping resources.
Glenn Maxwell
At 36, Australian dynamo Glenn Maxwell hung up his boots from the ODI format, citing recurring back injuries and workload management.
Glenn Maxwell Stats
Maxwell, known for his unmatched ability to shift momentum in an instant, played 149 ODIs, scoring 3,990 runs, including 4 centuries and 23 fifties. His all-round brilliance and fearless approach will be dearly missed in Australia’s limited-overs setup.
