Nicholas Pooran To Shreyas Iyer: Best Batter For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2025 So Far - Check In Pics
Several top batters including Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer and others have produced match-winning performances for their respective teams in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far.
Here are the best batters for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams in IPL 2025 after Match No. 29:
1. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
Sai Sudharsan has been the best batter for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Sai has scored 329 runs in 6 matches with an average of 54.83 and strike rate of 151.61 and played a key role in Titans' success in the league.
2. KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
KL Rahul has been the best batter for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Rahul has scored 200 runs in 4 matches with an average of 66.67 and strike rate of 163.93 and played a key role in Delhi' success in the league.
3. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Virat Kohli has been the best batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. He has scored 248 runs in 6 matches with an average of 62.00 and strike rate of 143.35 played a key role in RCB's win in IPL 2025.
4. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)
Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Pooran has played crucial knocks in all matches, scoring 349 runs in 6 matches with an average of 69.80 and strike rate of 215.43 for LSG.
5. Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Ajinkya Rahane has been the best batter for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. The KKR skipper Rahane has scored 204 runs in 6 matches with an average of 40.80 and strike rate of 154.54 in this season so far.
6. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)
Shreyas Iyer has been the best batter for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. The PBKS skipper Shreyas has scored 250 runs in 5 matches with an average of 83.33 and strike rate of 208.33 in this season so far.
7. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
Suryakumar Yadav has been the best batter for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Suryakumar has scored 239 runs in 6 matches with an average of 47.80 and strike rate of 149.37 in this season so far.
8. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
Sanju Samson has been the best batter for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. The RR skipper Samson has scored 193 runs in 6 matches with an average of 32.17 and strike rate of 140.87 in this season so far.
9. Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Travis Head has been the best batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Head has scored 214 runs in 6 matches with an average of 35.67 and strike rate of 186.08 in this season so far.
10. Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings)
Rachin Ravindra has been the best batter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Rachin has scored 149 runs in 6 matches with an average of 29.80 and strike rate of 126.27 in this season so far.
