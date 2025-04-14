Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2886240https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/nicholas-pooran-to-shreyas-iyer-best-batters-for-csk-mi-rcb-kkr-pbks-gt-lsg-dc-rr-srh-in-ipl-2025-so-far-check-in-pics-2886240
NewsPhotosNicholas Pooran To Shreyas Iyer: Best Batter For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2025 So Far - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Nicholas Pooran To Shreyas Iyer: Best Batter For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2025 So Far - Check In Pics

Several top batters including Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer and others have produced match-winning performances for their respective teams in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far.  

Here are the best batters for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams in IPL 2025 after Match No. 29:

Updated:Apr 14, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

1/10
1. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Sai Sudharsan has been the best batter for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Sai has scored 329 runs in 6 matches with an average of 54.83 and strike rate of 151.61 and played a key role in Titans' success in the league.   

Follow Us

2. KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)

2/10
2. KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)

KL Rahul has been the best batter for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Rahul has scored 200 runs in 4 matches with an average of 66.67 and strike rate of 163.93 and played a key role in Delhi' success in the league. 

Follow Us

3. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

3/10
3. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Virat Kohli has been the best batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. He has scored 248 runs in 6 matches with an average of 62.00 and strike rate of 143.35 played a key role in RCB's win in IPL 2025. 

Follow Us

4. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

4/10
4. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Pooran has played crucial knocks in all matches, scoring 349 runs in 6 matches with an average of 69.80 and strike rate of 215.43 for LSG. 

Follow Us

5. Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)

5/10
5. Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Ajinkya Rahane has been the best batter for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. The KKR skipper Rahane has scored 204 runs in 6 matches with an average of 40.80 and strike rate of 154.54 in this season so far. 

Follow Us

6. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)

6/10
6. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)

Shreyas Iyer has been the best batter for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. The PBKS skipper Shreyas has scored 250 runs in 5 matches with an average of 83.33 and strike rate of 208.33 in this season so far.  

Follow Us

7. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

7/10
7. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav has been the best batter for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Suryakumar has scored 239 runs in 6 matches with an average of 47.80 and strike rate of 149.37 in this season so far.

Follow Us

8. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

8/10
8. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Sanju Samson has been the best batter for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. The RR skipper Samson has scored 193 runs in 6 matches with an average of 32.17 and strike rate of 140.87 in this season so far.  

Follow Us

9. Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

9/10
9. Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Travis Head has been the best batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Head has scored 214 runs in 6 matches with an average of 35.67 and strike rate of 186.08 in this season so far.  

Follow Us

10. Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings)

10/10
10. Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings)

Rachin Ravindra has been the best batter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season so far. Rachin has scored 149 runs in 6 matches with an average of 29.80 and strike rate of 126.27 in this season so far. 

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPLIPL 2025 Orange CupIPL 2025 Orange Cup ListIPL 2025 Best BattersKKRRCBCSKMIPBKSGTLSGDCRRSRHRoyal Challengers BengaluruKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsSunrisers HyderabadGujarat TitansPunjab Kingsrajasthan royalsNicholas PooranNicholas Pooran sixesNicholas Pooran IPL 2025Shreyas IyerShreyas Iyer PBKSSai SudharsanKL RahulVirat KohliVirat Kohli RCBAjinkya Rahaneajinkya rahane kkrSuryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav Mumbai IndiansSanju SamsonTravis HeadTravis Head SRHRachin RavindraRachin Ravindra CSK
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Toll Policy
New Toll Policy Draft 2025: Big Relief Proposed For Commuters! Unlimited Travel With Rs 3,000 Annual Pass; Check Per-Kilometer Charges
camera icon8
title
Pohela Boishakh 2025
Pohela Boishakh 2025: Non-Veg Bengali Delicacies To Savour
camera icon7
title
NIRF Rankings 2025
THIS IIT Emerges As First Choice For Engineering Aspirants: Check Top 7.....
camera icon12
title
SBI
From FD Scheme Withdrawal To Revision In Interest Rates --Check What Top Banks Have Announced Post April RBI Policy
camera icon7
title
Mumbai local train
Indian Railways' BIG Safety Push: Kavach 5.0 To Soon Cover Mumbai Suburban Trains, Reduce Waiting Time
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK