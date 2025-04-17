Advertisement
Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah: All About Rajasthan Royals' Star Batsman's Love Life - In Pics

Saachi Marwah, wife of cricketer Nitish Rana, is an award-winning interior designer and architect. She gained attention during IPL 2025 after posting a cryptic message on social media about loyalty, following Rana's exit from KKR. Saachi, the niece of Bollywood star Govinda, married Nitish in a lavish Delhi ceremony in 2019. She co-runs a successful design studio, blending heritage with modern luxury. Known for her public support of Nitish during matches, Saachi has become a popular figure, with her career and relationship often trending on social media. The couple’s bond exemplifies a modern power couple dynamic.

Updated:Apr 17, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
1. Saachi Marwah Is Nitish Rana’s Wife And A Top-Ranked Interior Designer

1. Saachi Marwah Is Nitish Rana’s Wife And A Top-Ranked Interior Designer

Nitish Rana’s wife, Saachi Marwah, is an award-winning architect and interior designer, known for her luxe modern aesthetics and innovative design firm co-founded in 2016.

2. She Took A Subtle Dig At KKR After Nitish Rana's IPL 2025 Auction Exit

2. She Took A Subtle Dig At KKR After Nitish Rana's IPL 2025 Auction Exit

After Kolkata Knight Riders released Rana, Saachi posted a cryptic quote on social media—“Loyalty is expensive, not everyone can afford it”—which IPL fans saw as a sharp message to KKR.

3. Saachi Marwah Belongs To Bollywood’s Royal Family—She’s Govinda’s Niece

3. Saachi Marwah Belongs To Bollywood’s Royal Family—She’s Govinda’s Niece

Yes, you read that right. Saachi is the daughter of Govinda’s sister, Sangita Marwah, making her Bollywood actor Govinda’s real-life niece and placing Rana into celebrity circles.

4. Nitish And Saachi’s Love Story Started With A Football Match

4. Nitish And Saachi’s Love Story Started With A Football Match

The couple met during a casual football game with Saachi’s brother. What started with a friendly conversation turned into a four-year romance before they tied the knot in 2019.

5. They Got Married In A Lavish Delhi Ceremony In February 2019

5. They Got Married In A Lavish Delhi Ceremony In February 2019

Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah celebrated their big day at City Park Green Resort, Delhi. The wedding was attended by close friends, family, and figures from cricket and Bollywood.

6. Saachi’s Design Studio Has Received National Recognition

6. Saachi’s Design Studio Has Received National Recognition

Saachi co-runs “Saachi and Navneet Design Studio” and has been featured in top architecture publications. Her style is known for blending heritage with luxury—ideal for high-profile celebrity homes.

7. She Frequently Supports Nitish Rana During IPL Matches

7. She Frequently Supports Nitish Rana During IPL Matches

Often seen cheering from the stands, Saachi has become a familiar face during IPL seasons. Her social media is filled with supportive posts and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their life.

8. Fans Are Now Googling “Who Is Saachi Marwah” Amid IPL 2025 Buzz

8. Fans Are Now Googling “Who Is Saachi Marwah” Amid IPL 2025 Buzz

Her viral quote post post-auction led to a surge in searches like “Saachi Marwah KKR reaction” and “Nitish Rana wife background,” making her a breakout figure this IPL season.

9. Saachi’s Net Worth And Career Growth Are Trending Topics

9. Saachi’s Net Worth And Career Growth Are Trending Topics

As her fame rises, so do searches around her achievements, income, and luxury lifestyle. Her career has taken off independently, drawing interest from both design enthusiasts and cricket fans.

 

10. Her Bond With Nitish Reflects A Modern Power Couple Dynamic

10. Her Bond With Nitish Reflects A Modern Power Couple Dynamic

Whether it’s showing public support or maintaining her professional success, Saachi Marwah represents the modern-day cricket WAG—stylish, accomplished, and unapologetically vocal.

