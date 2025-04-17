photoDetails

Saachi Marwah, wife of cricketer Nitish Rana, is an award-winning interior designer and architect. She gained attention during IPL 2025 after posting a cryptic message on social media about loyalty, following Rana's exit from KKR. Saachi, the niece of Bollywood star Govinda, married Nitish in a lavish Delhi ceremony in 2019. She co-runs a successful design studio, blending heritage with modern luxury. Known for her public support of Nitish during matches, Saachi has become a popular figure, with her career and relationship often trending on social media. The couple’s bond exemplifies a modern power couple dynamic.