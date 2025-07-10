Advertisement
No Virat Kohli, No Sachin Tendulkar: Meet Indian Batters Who Have Best Test Scores At Each Position - Check In Order
No Virat Kohli, No Sachin Tendulkar: Meet Indian Batters Who Have Best Test Scores At Each Position - Check In Order

India’s rich Test history features iconic innings across all 11 batting positions, many of which came from unexpected heroes. Here's the breakdown of Indian batters with the best test scores at each position. 

 

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
No.1 - Virender Sehwag: 254 Runs

No.1 - Virender Sehwag: 254 Runs

Sehwag smashed a blitzing double century off just 247 balls, sharing a massive 410-run partnership with Rahul Dravid and registering the fourth-fastest Test double-century

 

No. 2 - Virendra Sehwag: 319 Runs

No. 2 - Virendra Sehwag: 319 Runs

Sehwag’s second triple-century came in Chennai, off just 304 balls, then the fastest Test triple by an Indian. 

 

No. 3 - VVS Laxman: 281 Runs

No. 3 - VVS Laxman: 281 Runs

A monumental knock under pressure, Laxman turned the tide in a follow‑on scenario, batting through day four to help India post a lead of 376 and eventually win a historic Test.

 

No. 4 - Shubman Gill: 269 Runs

No. 4 - Shubman Gill: 269 Runs

Shubman Gill’s 269 against England holds the record for the highest by an Indian at No. 4, showcasing composure and big-hitting ability in that position.

 

No. 5 - Karun Nair: 303* Runs

No. 5 - Karun Nair: 303* Runs

Karun Nair became the second Indian triple-centurion, and one of the very few to score 300+ at No. 5 in Test history. 

 

No. 6 - MS Dhoni: 224 Runs

No. 6 - MS Dhoni: 224 Runs

Dhoni made his highest Test score and the top mark for an Indian keeper or captain at No. 6, featuring 24 fours and 6 sixes, and was crucial to India’s victory 

 

No. 7 - Ravindra Jadeja: 175* Runs

No. 7 - Ravindra Jadeja: 175* Runs

Jadeja smashed the highest Test score for India at No. 7 or lower, then added match-winning figures with both bat and ball.

 

No. 8 - MS Dhoni: 144 Runs

No. 8 - MS Dhoni: 144 Runs

MS Dhoni posted India’s highest No. 8 run tally with this match-defining century in Kolkata.

 

No. 9 - Jayant Yadav: 104 Runs

No. 9 - Jayant Yadav: 104 Runs

As a No. 9 batsman, Yadav’s century powered India’s batting depth and remains unmatched from that position.

 

No. 10 - Ramakant Desai: 85

No. 10 - Ramakant Desai: 85

Ramakant Desai made a standout lower-order knock that still stands as India’s best at No. 10. 

 

No. 11 - Zaheer Khan: 75

No. 11 - Zaheer Khan: 75

Zaheer Khan has the highest-ever score by an Indian at No. 11, showcased resilience, and added value from the tail.

 

