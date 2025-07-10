No Virat Kohli, No Sachin Tendulkar: Meet Indian Batters Who Have Best Test Scores At Each Position - Check In Order
India’s rich Test history features iconic innings across all 11 batting positions, many of which came from unexpected heroes. Here's the breakdown of Indian batters with the best test scores at each position.
No.1 - Virender Sehwag: 254 Runs
Sehwag smashed a blitzing double century off just 247 balls, sharing a massive 410-run partnership with Rahul Dravid and registering the fourth-fastest Test double-century
No. 2 - Virendra Sehwag: 319 Runs
Sehwag’s second triple-century came in Chennai, off just 304 balls, then the fastest Test triple by an Indian.
No. 3 - VVS Laxman: 281 Runs
A monumental knock under pressure, Laxman turned the tide in a follow‑on scenario, batting through day four to help India post a lead of 376 and eventually win a historic Test.
No. 4 - Shubman Gill: 269 Runs
Shubman Gill’s 269 against England holds the record for the highest by an Indian at No. 4, showcasing composure and big-hitting ability in that position.
No. 5 - Karun Nair: 303* Runs
Karun Nair became the second Indian triple-centurion, and one of the very few to score 300+ at No. 5 in Test history.
No. 6 - MS Dhoni: 224 Runs
Dhoni made his highest Test score and the top mark for an Indian keeper or captain at No. 6, featuring 24 fours and 6 sixes, and was crucial to India’s victory
No. 7 - Ravindra Jadeja: 175* Runs
Jadeja smashed the highest Test score for India at No. 7 or lower, then added match-winning figures with both bat and ball.
No. 8 - MS Dhoni: 144 Runs
MS Dhoni posted India’s highest No. 8 run tally with this match-defining century in Kolkata.
No. 9 - Jayant Yadav: 104 Runs
As a No. 9 batsman, Yadav’s century powered India’s batting depth and remains unmatched from that position.
No. 10 - Ramakant Desai: 85
Ramakant Desai made a standout lower-order knock that still stands as India’s best at No. 10.
No. 11 - Zaheer Khan: 75
Zaheer Khan has the highest-ever score by an Indian at No. 11, showcased resilience, and added value from the tail.
Trending Photos