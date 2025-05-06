photoDetails

In IPL 2025, the green initiative has made every dot ball count, with 500 trees planted for each one bowled. Mumbai Indians lead with 457 dot balls, while Delhi Capitals have faced the fewest (162). Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) tops the bowler chart with 111 dot balls. Despite misconceptions, CSK have not faced the most dot balls; Sunrisers Hyderabad hold that distinction with 388 faced. The dot ball trend not only impacts match dynamics but also contributes to sustainability, making IPL 2025 a unique blend of cricket and eco-consciousness, with fans engaged in real-world change.