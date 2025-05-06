Not MS Dhoni's CSK But THIS IPL 2025 Team Has Helped In Planting Most Number Of Trees By Facing Most Dot Ball - In Pics
In IPL 2025, the green initiative has made every dot ball count, with 500 trees planted for each one bowled. Mumbai Indians lead with 457 dot balls, while Delhi Capitals have faced the fewest (162). Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) tops the bowler chart with 111 dot balls. Despite misconceptions, CSK have not faced the most dot balls; Sunrisers Hyderabad hold that distinction with 388 faced. The dot ball trend not only impacts match dynamics but also contributes to sustainability, making IPL 2025 a unique blend of cricket and eco-consciousness, with fans engaged in real-world change.
What Is a Dot Ball in IPL and Why Does It Matter in 2025?
A dot ball is a delivery from which no run is scored — and in a T20 like IPL, it’s a mini victory for bowlers. This season, every dot matters more than ever, because...
IPL 2025 Green Initiative: 500 Trees Planted per Dot Ball
The BCCI and Tata Group’s initiative ensures 500 trees are planted for every dot ball. With thousands already planted, IPL 2025 is the greenest edition in history. Over 4000 dot balls so far = 2 million+ trees already pledged. That’s not just cricket — that’s climate action.
Why Are Tree Symbols Appearing on IPL Scoreboards?
If you've noticed a green tree icon on score graphics during live matches, it represents a real-time tally of dot balls and trees planted. A brilliant way to engage fans and raise awareness!
Mumbai Indians Have Bowled the Most Dot Balls in IPL 2025
With 457 dot balls, Mumbai Indians top the bowling efficiency chart. Their ability to choke the opposition builds pressure, triggers collapses, and racks up tree count.
Delhi Capitals Have Faced the Fewest Dot Balls
Surprisingly, Delhi Capitals have faced just 162 dot balls, making them the most fluent batting side. Their aggressive intent and sharp running between the wickets stand out in IPL 2025.
Khaleel Ahmed Has Bowled the Most Dot Balls in IPL 2025 – 111 Dots!
Leading the eco-army is Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) with 111 dot balls in 11 matches. Despite his economy being on the higher side (9.85), his ability to beat the bat and hold batters back is unmatched.
Close Behind: Jofra Archer and Mohammed Siraj Light It Up
Jofra Archer (RR) – 110 dot balls in 45.3 overs Mohammed Siraj (GT) – 107 dot balls in 38 overs These two fast bowlers are applying the squeeze in powerplays and death overs alike.
Dot Balls Create Momentum — and Save Games
Teams that build dot ball pressure often control the tempo of the game, forcing risky shots and generating wickets. In IPL 2025, it's not just about economy — it’s about disruption.
Fantasy Cricket Tip: Target Dot Ball Kings for Points
Players like Khaleel, Siraj, and Varun Chakaravarthy bring bonus points for economy, maidens, and wicket setups. Don't sleep on them in your Dream11 or fantasy league drafts.
Dot Balls Are Changing the Way We Watch Cricket
With the eco-twist, dot balls now create drama and spark real-world change. Fans are watching not just for wickets — but for the number of trees being planted live during games.
Myth Busted: CSK Has Not Faced the Most Dot Balls in IPL 2025
There’s a common misconception among fans that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have struggled against the ball this season and faced the highest number of dot balls. But the data tells a different story. In reality, it's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have faced the most dot balls in IPL 2025 — a total of 388 dot balls.
