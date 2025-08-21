Advertisement
NewsPhotosNot Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli THIS Indian Opened The T20I Century Era: Check Full List Of Century Makers From India
Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli THIS Indian Opened The T20I Century Era: Check Full List Of Century Makers From India

India has been a powerhouse in T20 cricket since its inception in 2006. So far, 12 Indian batsmen have scored centuries in the shortest format, here’s the complete list and a look at who achieved this milestone first. 

 

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was the first Indian to score a T20I century, achieving the milestone against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of India’s finest T20 batsmen, holding the record for 5 centuries in the format. Although retired, his records remain unmatched.

 

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was once a dominant force in T20s, scoring runs effortlessly. He has two T20I centuries, though he hasn’t been a regular in the squad recently.

 

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda made headlines with his maiden T20I century against Ireland in 2022.

 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

After a long gap of over two years without a century, Virat Kohli broke the drought against Afghanistan in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup.

 

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

India’s T20 captain has showcased his brilliance with 4 centuries in the shortest format, consistently bringing out the best in his game.

 

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill announced his T20I arrival with a spectacular century against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden T20I century in the quarter-final against Nepal at the 2023 Asian Games.

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad played his finest T20I innings in November 2023, blasting an unbeaten 123 off 57 balls against Australia in Guwahati.

 

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

World No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma has scored two centuries, with his maiden coming against Zimbabwe in 2024.

 

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has evolved into a consistent performer, scoring three consecutive T20I centuries last year.

 

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

Emerging star Tilak Varma has already announced his presence in T20Is with a brilliant century against South Africa.

 

Virat KohliRohit SharmaTilka VarmaSuresh RainaSanju SamsonAsia Cup 2025Asia CupT20 cricketT20 International CenturiesIndian T20I centuriesIndian T20 century makersSuresh Raina T20 centuryRohit Sharma T20 centuriesVirat Kohli T20I centuryKL Rahul T20 centurySuryakumar Yadav T20IShubman Gill T20 centuryYashasvi Jaiswal T20IRuturaj Gaikwad T20 centuryAbhishek Sharma T20ISanju Samson T20 centuryTilak Varma T20IIndia T20 recordsT20 cricket India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK