Not Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni ! THESE Three Indian Captains Have Won Test Series In England - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2917442

The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England, starting on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. With Shubman Gill as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.



Notably, only three captains have led India to a Test series win in England. Surprisingly, the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni have won Test series in England as India captain.



Here's the list of three India captains who have won Test series win in England:

