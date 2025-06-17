Not Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni ! THESE Three Indian Captains Have Won Test Series In England - In Pics
The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England, starting on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. With Shubman Gill as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Notably, only three captains have led India to a Test series win in England. Surprisingly, the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni have won Test series in England as India captain.
Here's the list of three India captains who have won Test series win in England:
1. Ajit Wadekar (1971)
For a long time, India were not able to win a Test series in England. India finally won a Test series in England in 1971 under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar, who was a tactically astute captain. The Wadekar-led India claimed the three-match series 1-0.
Ajit Wadekar's Captaincy Record In Test Cricket
Ajit Wadekar captained India in 16 Test matches between 1971 and 1974. His records as India captain are: Matches - 16, Won - 4, Lost - 4, Drawn/Tied - 6
2. Kapil Dev (1986)
Kapil Dev, charismatic all-rounder and captain, led the Indian side to a dominant series win over England in 1986, ending a 15-year gap since Ajit Wadekar’s triumph. Under the leadership of Kapil, India defeated England 2-0 in the three-match Test series. India started the Test series with a 5 wicket-win at Lord's. Then they won the second Test at Leeds by 279 runs while the third game in Birmingham ended in a draw.
Kapil Dev's Captaincy Record In Test Cricket
Kapil Dev captained India in 34 Test matches from 1983 to 1987. His records as India captain are: Matches - 34, Won - 4, Lost - 7, Drawn - 22, Tied: 1
3. Rahul Dravid (2007)
Rahul Dravid was the last Indian captain to win a Test series in England. Dravid led India to 1-0 win in three-match series in England in 2007, ending an 18-year drought. The three-match series kicked off with a draw at Lord's. India then won the second Test at Nottingham while the third Test at The Oval ended in a draw.
Rahul Dravid's Captaincy Record In Test Cricket
Rahul Dravid captained India in 25 Test matches between 2003 and 2007. His records as India captain are: Matches - 25, Won - 8, Lost - 6, Drawn - 11
All Eyes On Shubman Gill's Captaincy
Shubman Gill will be leading India for the first time in Test cricket during the upcoming tour of England. The cricket world will keep a keen eye on Gill's captaincy and he has the massive opportunity to etch his name in the history books.
