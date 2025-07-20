Advertisement
Not Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni; 'THESE' 8 Indian Icons Scored Century In Old Trafford, Manchester
Not Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni; 'THESE' 8 Indian Icons Scored Century In Old Trafford, Manchester

Scoring a Test century on English soil is always considered one of the most prestigious achievements for a cricketer, especially at iconic venues like Old Trafford, Manchester. Over the decades, several Indian batters have etched their names in the record books by reaching the three-figure mark at this legendary venue. Here’s a look at the elite group of Indian batters who’ve achieved this rare milestone at Old Trafford.

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Mushtaq Ali - 1936

Mushtaq Ali - 1936

The trailblazer. Mushtaq Ali became the first Indian to score a Test century at Old Trafford. His iconic knock laid the foundation for the Indian batting legacy in England during the pre-independence era.

 

Vijay Merchant - 1936

Vijay Merchant - 1936

In the same match as Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Merchant showcased his class and consistency by also registering a century. The duo’s performance stood as a landmark for early Indian Test success overseas.

 

Polly Umrigar - 1959

Polly Umrigar - 1959

One of India's earliest cricketing legends, Polly Umrigar, scored a fighting century against England in tough conditions. His innings was one of determination and skill during an otherwise challenging tour.

 

Abbas Ali Baig - 1959

Abbas Ali Baig - 1959

Joining Umrigar in the same 1959 tour, Abbas Ali Baig made headlines not just for his century but also for becoming the youngest Indian at the time to achieve the feat at Old Trafford.

 

Sunil Gavaskar - 1974

Sunil Gavaskar - 1974

The ‘Little Master’ delivered a masterclass at Manchester in 1974. Despite the overall struggles of the team during that series, Gavaskar’s century was a bright spot, reinforcing his reputation as India’s most dependable batter of the time.

 

Sandeep Patil - 1982

Sandeep Patil - 1982

Known for his aggressive style, Patil’s century came in a spirited counter-attacking innings. His knock remains one of the most memorable by an Indian middle-order batter in England.

 

Mohammad Azharuddin - 1990

Mohammad Azharuddin - 1990

Azhar’s elegant stroke play was on full display as he crafted a memorable century at Old Trafford. His innings was both stylish and technically solid against a quality English attack.

 

Sachin Tendulkar - 1990

Sachin Tendulkar - 1990

This was Sachin’s first-ever Test century, making it extra special. At just 17 years of age, Tendulkar displayed maturity beyond his years, helping India draw the Test and announcing his arrival on the global stage.

 

