Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917894https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/not-virat-kohli-or-rohit-sharma-meet-these-5-indian-cricketers-leading-the-world-in-icc-rankings-in-pics-2917894
NewsPhotosNot Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma: Meet 'THESE' 5 Indian Cricketers Leading The World In ICC Rankings - In Pics
photoDetails

Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma: Meet 'THESE' 5 Indian Cricketers Leading The World In ICC Rankings - In Pics

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma once dominated the ICC Rankings during their peak era. However, with both having retired from two formats, a new generation of Indian stars has stepped up to fill the void. A quick look at the current ICC rankings shows how Indian players have now taken over several top spots across formats. 

 

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Hardik Pandya – Men’s T20I All-Rounder No. 1

1/10
Hardik Pandya – Men’s T20I All-Rounder No. 1

Hardik Pandya currently leads the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings with consistent performances. He has been India's go-to player in pressure moments, contributing both with the bat and ball.

 

Follow Us

Leadership & Big Match Impact

2/10
Leadership & Big Match Impact

He played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup campaign, especially with 144 runs and 11 wickets. As vice-captain, his strategic inputs and calmness under pressure have stood out.

 

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja – Men’s Test All-Rounder No. 1

3/10
Ravindra Jadeja – Men’s Test All-Rounder No. 1

Jadeja is the No. 1-ranked Test all-rounder, holding the top spot with 400 ICC rating points. He has dominated the position for over 1,100 days, the longest ever in ICC Test history.

 

Follow Us

Multi-Format Veteran

4/10
Multi-Format Veteran

Jadeja has scored over 7,500 runs and taken 550+ wickets in first-class cricket. He’s known for game-changing spells and gritty batting in tough conditions. Also a brilliant fielder, Jadeja remains one of India’s most complete cricketers ever.

 

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah – Men’s Test Bowling No. 1

5/10
Jasprit Bumrah – Men’s Test Bowling No. 1

Bumrah is the No. 1-ranked Test bowler with an ICC rating over 900 points. His unique action, late swing, and pinpoint accuracy make him lethal in all conditions. He has outperformed legends like Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada this year.

 

Follow Us

ICC Tournament Hero

6/10
ICC Tournament Hero

He was the top wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 15 wickets. Bumrah was also named Player of the Tournament for his dominance. He is the only Indian bowler to be ranked No. 1 in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill – Men’s ODI Batting No. 1

7/10
Shubman Gill – Men’s ODI Batting No. 1

Gill tops the ICC ODI batting rankings, ahead of big names like Babar and Rohit. He became the fastest player to reach 2,000 ODI runs in just 38 innings. 

 

Follow Us

Captaincy and Big Knocks

8/10
Captaincy and Big Knocks

Gill led India to a 3–0 series win in Zimbabwe, showing early leadership promise. He also delivered match-winning hundreds in the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy. At just 25, he’s seen as India’s long-term star in the ODI format.

 

Follow Us

Smriti Mandhana – Women’s ODI Batting No. 1

9/10
Smriti Mandhana – Women’s ODI Batting No. 1

Smriti holds the No. 1 rank in women’s ODI batting with a strong rating. She has outshone stars like Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu. Her stylish strokeplay and composure have made her a global name.

 

Follow Us

Experience & Elegance

10/10
Experience & Elegance

She’s represented India in nearly 100 ODIs and averages over 43. Mandhana has multiple ICC award nominations and WPL success under her belt. Her leadership, consistency, and flair make her the face of Indian women’s cricket.

 

Follow Us
Virat Kohli ICC rankingsRohit Sharma retiredIndian cricketers ICC rankings 2025Hardik Pandya T20 all-rounder No.1Ravindra Jadeja Test all-rounder No.1Jasprit Bumrah Test bowler No.1Shubman Gill ODI batting No.1Smriti Mandhana ICC rankingtop Indian cricketers 2025ICC player rankings Indianew Indian cricket starspost-Kohli Rohit eraIndia ICC dominance
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Anurag Kashyap
Meet Actor Who Reportedly Replaced Late Sushant Singh Rajput In Anurag Kashyap’s Film; Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Related to Uddhav Thackeray; He Is....
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Manual Vs Automatic Cars: Which One Should You Buy? Discover Top Pros And Cons
camera icon13
title
NEET UG 2025
10 Simple Yet Effective Daily Habits Followed By NEET 2025 Topper Mahesh Kumar To Achieve AIR 1
camera icon11
title
CGHS
CGHS Rule Change 2025: 10 Things That Govt Employees Want To Know About
camera icon11
title
Arijit Singh
From Channa Mereya To Shaayad, Here's A List Of 10 Heartbreaking Songs By Arijit Singh You Should Check Out
NEWS ON ONE CLICK