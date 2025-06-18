Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma: Meet 'THESE' 5 Indian Cricketers Leading The World In ICC Rankings - In Pics
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma once dominated the ICC Rankings during their peak era. However, with both having retired from two formats, a new generation of Indian stars has stepped up to fill the void. A quick look at the current ICC rankings shows how Indian players have now taken over several top spots across formats.
Hardik Pandya – Men’s T20I All-Rounder No. 1
Hardik Pandya currently leads the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings with consistent performances. He has been India's go-to player in pressure moments, contributing both with the bat and ball.
Leadership & Big Match Impact
He played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup campaign, especially with 144 runs and 11 wickets. As vice-captain, his strategic inputs and calmness under pressure have stood out.
Ravindra Jadeja – Men’s Test All-Rounder No. 1
Jadeja is the No. 1-ranked Test all-rounder, holding the top spot with 400 ICC rating points. He has dominated the position for over 1,100 days, the longest ever in ICC Test history.
Multi-Format Veteran
Jadeja has scored over 7,500 runs and taken 550+ wickets in first-class cricket. He’s known for game-changing spells and gritty batting in tough conditions. Also a brilliant fielder, Jadeja remains one of India’s most complete cricketers ever.
Jasprit Bumrah – Men’s Test Bowling No. 1
Bumrah is the No. 1-ranked Test bowler with an ICC rating over 900 points. His unique action, late swing, and pinpoint accuracy make him lethal in all conditions. He has outperformed legends like Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada this year.
ICC Tournament Hero
He was the top wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 15 wickets. Bumrah was also named Player of the Tournament for his dominance. He is the only Indian bowler to be ranked No. 1 in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
Shubman Gill – Men’s ODI Batting No. 1
Gill tops the ICC ODI batting rankings, ahead of big names like Babar and Rohit. He became the fastest player to reach 2,000 ODI runs in just 38 innings.
Captaincy and Big Knocks
Gill led India to a 3–0 series win in Zimbabwe, showing early leadership promise. He also delivered match-winning hundreds in the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy. At just 25, he’s seen as India’s long-term star in the ODI format.
Smriti Mandhana – Women’s ODI Batting No. 1
Smriti holds the No. 1 rank in women’s ODI batting with a strong rating. She has outshone stars like Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu. Her stylish strokeplay and composure have made her a global name.
Experience & Elegance
She’s represented India in nearly 100 ODIs and averages over 43. Mandhana has multiple ICC award nominations and WPL success under her belt. Her leadership, consistency, and flair make her the face of Indian women’s cricket.
