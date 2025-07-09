Advertisement
Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma; THESE 10 Indian Cricketers Scored Test Centuries At Lord's
Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma; THESE 10 Indian Cricketers Scored Test Centuries At Lord's

Lord’s, known as the “Home of Cricket,” holds a special place in cricketing history, and only a select few Indian players have managed to score a Test century on its iconic turf. 

 

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Vinoo Mankad – 184 (1952)

Vinoo Mankad – 184 (1952)

Vinoo Mankad is India’s first Test centurion at Lord’s. He scored a superb 184 and also took five wickets in the match, single-handedly fighting back in a tough encounter. 

 

Gundappa Vishwanath – 113 (1979)

Gundappa Vishwanath – 113 (1979)

Vishwanath played a fine knock of 113 to rescue India from a tough position. His innings laid the foundation for a respectable total and helped steady the innings after early collapses.

 

Dilip Vengsarkar – 103 (1979), 157 (1982), 126 (1986)*

Dilip Vengsarkar – 103 (1979), 157 (1982), 126 (1986)*

Vengsarkar is the only Indian to score three Test centuries at Lord’s, earning the nickname “Lord of Lord’s.” His consistent dominance over the English attack was key to India’s batting success during the 1980s.

 

Ravi Shastri – 100 (1990)

Ravi Shastri – 100 (1990)

Shastri’s solid 100 came during a high-scoring match. His innings was marked by patience and control, holding the middle order together and showcasing his adaptability in English conditions.

 

Mohammad Azharuddin – 121 (1990)

Mohammad Azharuddin – 121 (1990)

Azhar smashed a rapid 121, filled with elegant strokes. Though India didn’t win, his counter-attacking century remains one of the most visually appealing tons by an Indian at Lord’s.

 

Sourav Ganguly – 131 (1996)

Sourav Ganguly – 131 (1996)

On his Test debut, Ganguly announced his arrival with a majestic 131. His composed and stylish knock helped India post a big total and turned him into an overnight sensation.

 

Ajit Agarkar – 109 (2002)*

Ajit Agarkar – 109 (2002)*

In an unlikely twist, tailender Agarkar scored a brilliant unbeaten 109, his only Test century. Despite India losing the match, his performance remains a legendary feat for a pacer.

 

Rahul Dravid – 103 (2011)*

Rahul Dravid – 103 (2011)*

‘The Wall’ delivered a classic unbeaten ton under pressure, showcasing his technique and temperament. It was one of his most well-constructed innings in tough batting conditions.

 

Ajinkya Rahane – 103 (2014)

Ajinkya Rahane – 103 (2014)

Rahane’s classy 103 came on a green-top pitch in tough batting conditions. His knock was instrumental in setting up India’s rare and historic win at Lord’s.

 

KL Rahul – 129 (2021)

KL Rahul – 129 (2021)

Rahul’s stylish 129 was a match-defining effort in challenging conditions. He batted with great control and flair, laying the platform for India’s memorable win in the 2021 Test.

 

