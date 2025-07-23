Advertisement
NewsPhotosNot Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, ‘THESE’ 4 Indian Batters Have Scored 1000-Plus Test Runs In England; KL Rahul Joins Elite List
photoDetails

Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, ‘THESE’ 4 Indian Batters Have Scored 1000-Plus Test Runs In England; KL Rahul Joins Elite List

Only four Indian batters have scored over 1000 Test runs in England. These legends showcased technical brilliance and mental toughness in one of cricket’s most challenging environments. Their innings have become iconic chapters in Indian cricket history. 

 

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar - 1575 Runs

1/8
Sachin Tendulkar - 1575 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 1575 Test runs in England. From 1990 to 2011, he played 17 Tests across the UK, averaging over 54. 

 

Sachin’s Maiden Century At 17

2/8
Sachin’s Maiden Century At 17

His maiden century came at just 17, a match-saving 119* at Old Trafford. He later added a classy 122 at Edgbaston and remained India’s most reliable batter overseas for two decades.

 

Rahul Dravid - 1376 Runs

3/8
Rahul Dravid - 1376 Runs

Rahul Dravid scored 1376 runs in just 13 Tests in England. He averaged a remarkable 68.80, the highest by any Indian with 1000+ runs there. 

 

Rahul’s Heroic At Headingley

4/8
Rahul’s Heroic At Headingley

His 148 at Headingley (2002) and unbeaten 103 at The Oval (2011) are part of Indian cricket folklore. Nicknamed “The Wall,” Dravid delivered consistency with grace and grit.

 

Sunil Gavaskar - 1152 Runs

5/8
Sunil Gavaskar - 1152 Runs

Gavaskar was the first Indian batter to dominate in England. He scored 1152 runs in 13 Tests between 1971 and 1986. 

 

Gavaskar’s Class At the Oval

6/8
Gavaskar’s Class At the Oval

His epic 221 at The Oval in 1979 almost won India the game. With centuries across multiple venues, Gavaskar laid the groundwork for future Indian success in England.

 

KL Rahul - 1035 Runs

7/8
KL Rahul - 1035 Runs

KL Rahul recently joined the 1000-run club in just 10 Tests. Averaging over 52, he has shown maturity and discipline, especially as an opener in testing English conditions.

 

Rahul’s Gritty 149

8/8
Rahul’s Gritty 149

From a gritty 149 at The Oval in 2018 to a classy 129 at Lord’s in 2021, Rahul has shown he's built for big moments. He continues to be a key figure in India's overseas campaigns.

 

