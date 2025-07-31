Not Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar, THESE 8 Indian Players Have Scored A Century At The Oval
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are the top run scorers in tests for India, but they haven't scored big in the Oval, London. Here are the players who scored centuries at the Oval Cricket Ground, London.
Sunil Gavaskar: 221 off 443 balls, 1979
In the final Test of India’s 1979 tour, Gavaskar delivered one of cricket’s greatest knocks, 221 in the fourth innings while chasing 438. His marathon knock lasted over eight hours, nearly sealing an improbable win as India finished 429/8, just 9 runs short.
Ravi Shastri: 187 off 436 balls, 1990
Opening the innings, Shastri’s monumental 187, spanning 9 hours and 21 minutes, anchored India’s mammoth 606/9 declared total. It was his defining Test innings, resolute, technically brilliant, and built with patience.
Kapil Dev: 110 off 142 balls, 1990
Batting at No. 8 in the same Test, Kapil Dev smashed a rapid 110 in 142 deliveries. His innings featured 16 fours and helped power India’s imposing first-innings total.
Rahul Dravid: (217 off 468 balls, 2002), (146 off 266 balls, 2011)
Dravid’s double-ton came in reply to England’s 515, anchoring India to 508 and saving the Test. His 629‑minute vigil included 28 boundaries.
Despite India losing by an innings, Dravid remained unbeaten on 146 in opening the second innings, an epitome of resilience.
Anil Kumble: 110 off 193 balls, 2007
Batting at No. 8, Kumble scored his maiden Test century, 110 not out, in India’s record 664 all-out total. His innings featured 16 fours and a six. He also picked up five wickets and was named Man of the Match in the drawn Test.
KL Rahul: 149 off 224 balls, 2018
In the fifth Test of 2018, Rahul produced a defiant 149 during India’s second-innings chase of 464. Though India lost the match by 118 runs, Rahul’s knock was a standout effort under pressure, containing 20 fours and a six.
Rishabh Pant: 114 off 146 balls, 2018
Following KL Rahul’s effort in the same Test, Pant counter-punched with a vibrant 114, featuring 15 fours and four sixes. He combined with Rahul in a 204-run sixth-wicket stand as India fought back commendably.
Rohit Sharma: 127 off 256 balls, 2021
In the fourth Test at The Oval in 2021, Rohit scored his first Test century overseas, 127 off 256 balls, including 14 fours and a six. His second-innings knock helped India salvage a massive 157-run victory.
All Images: X, ESPNcricinfo
