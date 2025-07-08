On Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday, Revisit The Untold Love Saga With Dona That Began With A Shuttlecock
On Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, fans are celebrating not just the cricket legend but also his timeless love story with wife Dona Ganguly. From childhood neighbours to secretly married lovers, Sourav and Dona's filmy romance is full of heartwarming moments. Despite family opposition, the couple tied the knot in 1997 and have supported each other through thick and thin. Dona, a renowned Odissi dancer and founder of Diksha Manjari, continues to shine in the classical arts. Their daughter Sana Ganguly is also making her mark professionally. This beautiful love saga blends cricket, culture, and courage—making it truly unforgettable.
1. Childhood Neighbours Turned Soulmates
From neighbours in Behala to life partners, Sourav and Dona’s love story began with a shuttlecock—literally! A game of badminton ignited the spark that started it all.
2. Sourav Ganguly and Dona Defied Family Feud for Love
The couple’s romance faced resistance due to a long-standing family rivalry, but love conquered all as they went ahead with a secret wedding against all odds.
3. A Secret Wedding Away from the Media Glare
Before their formal wedding, Sourav and Dona got secretly married at a friend’s house, keeping the press and families in the dark to protect their relationship.
4. Dona Ganguly’s Classical Dance Journey is Inspiring
Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly trained under legends like Kelucharan Mohapatra, proving her dedication to Indian classical art even before marrying into cricket royalty.
5. Their First Date Was at Kolkata’s Mandarin Restaurant
The couple’s first official date was at Mandarin, a Chinese restaurant in Kolkata, marking the beginning of many cherished memories and deep emotional connection.
6. From Controversy to Captaincy: Sourav's Comeback Story
After an early setback in his career, Ganguly’s century at Lord’s in 1996 was a turning point, showing the same resilience he later applied in love and leadership.
7. Lata Mangeshkar Inaugurated Dona’s Dance School, Diksha Manjari
Diksha Manjari, Dona’s cultural institution, trains over 2000 students in dance, yoga, swimming, and more—cementing her as a powerhouse beyond the cricket field.
8. The Ganguly Family's Beautiful Reconciliation
Despite initial rejection, both families eventually embraced the union, hosting a grand wedding in February 1997 and standing by the couple ever since.
9. A Power Couple Balancing Legacy and Passion
While Sourav mentors cricket teams, Dona continues performing globally. Their mutual support showcases the perfect balance of personal and professional aspirations.
10. Their Daughter Sana Ganguly is Making Her Mark
Sana Ganguly, born in 2001, is now a consultant at Innoverv. Her upbringing in a house of legends shaped her into a modern, ambitious young professional.
