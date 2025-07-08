Advertisement
NewsPhotosOn Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday, Revisit The Untold Love Saga With Dona That Began With A Shuttlecock
On Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday, Revisit The Untold Love Saga With Dona That Began With A Shuttlecock

On Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, fans are celebrating not just the cricket legend but also his timeless love story with wife Dona Ganguly. From childhood neighbours to secretly married lovers, Sourav and Dona's filmy romance is full of heartwarming moments. Despite family opposition, the couple tied the knot in 1997 and have supported each other through thick and thin. Dona, a renowned Odissi dancer and founder of Diksha Manjari, continues to shine in the classical arts. Their daughter Sana Ganguly is also making her mark professionally. This beautiful love saga blends cricket, culture, and courage—making it truly unforgettable.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 08:39 AM IST
1. Childhood Neighbours Turned Soulmates

1. Childhood Neighbours Turned Soulmates

From neighbours in Behala to life partners, Sourav and Dona’s love story began with a shuttlecock—literally! A game of badminton ignited the spark that started it all.

2. Sourav Ganguly and Dona Defied Family Feud for Love

2. Sourav Ganguly and Dona Defied Family Feud for Love

The couple’s romance faced resistance due to a long-standing family rivalry, but love conquered all as they went ahead with a secret wedding against all odds.

3. A Secret Wedding Away from the Media Glare

3. A Secret Wedding Away from the Media Glare

Before their formal wedding, Sourav and Dona got secretly married at a friend’s house, keeping the press and families in the dark to protect their relationship.

4. Dona Ganguly’s Classical Dance Journey is Inspiring

4. Dona Ganguly’s Classical Dance Journey is Inspiring

Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly trained under legends like Kelucharan Mohapatra, proving her dedication to Indian classical art even before marrying into cricket royalty.

5. Their First Date Was at Kolkata’s Mandarin Restaurant

5. Their First Date Was at Kolkata’s Mandarin Restaurant

The couple’s first official date was at Mandarin, a Chinese restaurant in Kolkata, marking the beginning of many cherished memories and deep emotional connection.

6. From Controversy to Captaincy: Sourav's Comeback Story

6. From Controversy to Captaincy: Sourav's Comeback Story

After an early setback in his career, Ganguly’s century at Lord’s in 1996 was a turning point, showing the same resilience he later applied in love and leadership.

7. Lata Mangeshkar Inaugurated Dona’s Dance School, Diksha Manjari

7. Lata Mangeshkar Inaugurated Dona’s Dance School, Diksha Manjari

Diksha Manjari, Dona’s cultural institution, trains over 2000 students in dance, yoga, swimming, and more—cementing her as a powerhouse beyond the cricket field.

8. The Ganguly Family's Beautiful Reconciliation

8. The Ganguly Family's Beautiful Reconciliation

Despite initial rejection, both families eventually embraced the union, hosting a grand wedding in February 1997 and standing by the couple ever since.

9. A Power Couple Balancing Legacy and Passion

9. A Power Couple Balancing Legacy and Passion

While Sourav mentors cricket teams, Dona continues performing globally. Their mutual support showcases the perfect balance of personal and professional aspirations.

 

10. Their Daughter Sana Ganguly is Making Her Mark

10. Their Daughter Sana Ganguly is Making Her Mark

Sana Ganguly, born in 2001, is now a consultant at Innoverv. Her upbringing in a house of legends shaped her into a modern, ambitious young professional.

