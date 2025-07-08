On Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday, Revisit The Untold Love Saga With Dona That Began With A Shuttlecock

photoDetails

On Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, fans are celebrating not just the cricket legend but also his timeless love story with wife Dona Ganguly. From childhood neighbours to secretly married lovers, Sourav and Dona's filmy romance is full of heartwarming moments. Despite family opposition, the couple tied the knot in 1997 and have supported each other through thick and thin. Dona, a renowned Odissi dancer and founder of Diksha Manjari, continues to shine in the classical arts. Their daughter Sana Ganguly is also making her mark professionally. This beautiful love saga blends cricket, culture, and courage—making it truly unforgettable.