Openers with most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma to Saim Ayub; check full list
India opener Abhishek Sharma once again failed to deliver and was dismissed for a three-ball duck in his team's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands on February 18, 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Abhishek has now scored five ducks in just eight T20I innings in 2026, which is a huge cause of concern for the Indian team.
Here's a list of openers who have recorded the most ducks in a single calendar year in T20Is:
Saim Ayub - 6 (Pakistan, 2025)
Pakistan's Saim Ayub holds the unfortunate top spot, recording 6 ducks in 2025. His struggles highlighted a challenging period for the young Pakistan opener, who is known for his "no-look" scoop and aggressive intent. (Pic credit: IANS)
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan - 5 (Thailand, 2024)
Thailand batter Chaloemwong Chatphaisan is tied for second spot, registering five ducks in a calendar year (2024) in T20Is. (Pic credit: Thailand Cricket)
Kushal Bhurtel - 5 (Nepal, 2024)
Nepal batter Kushal Bhurtel also endured a tough year at the top in 2024, registering five ducks in a calendar year in T20Is. (Pic credit: Nepal Cricket)
Dharma Kesuma - 5 (Indonesia, 2025)
Indonesia's Dharma Kesuma also had a cluster of five-duck performances in 2025. (Pic credit: Indonesia Cricket Association)
Parvez Hossain Emon - 5 (Bangladesh, 2025)
The Bangladeshi opener Parvez Hossain Emon also endured a tough year at the top in 2025, registering five ducks in a calendar year in T20Is. (Pic credit: ICC)
Abhishek Sharma - 5 (India, 2026)
India's Abhishek Sharma, the current World No. 1 T20I batter, has now joined the upper echelons of this unwanted record in 2026. With five ducks in just eight T20I innings so far this year, Sharma equals several others at five and sits in a tie for the second-most by an opener in a calendar year. (Pic credit: IANS)
Abhishek Sharma's poor form at T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 has been nothing short of a statistical anomaly. Entering the tournament as the World No. 1 T20I batter, he has yet to score a single run after three appearances, registering three consecutive ducks - against the USA (0 off 1), Pakistan (0 off 4), and the Netherlands (0 off 3) (Pic credit: IANS)
