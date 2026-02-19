Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3018548https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/openers-with-most-ducks-in-a-calendar-year-in-t20is-abhishek-sharma-to-saim-ayub-check-full-list-3018548
NewsPhotosOpeners with most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma to Saim Ayub; check full list
photoDetails

Openers with most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma to Saim Ayub; check full list

India opener Abhishek Sharma once again failed to deliver and was dismissed for a three-ball duck in his team's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands on February 18, 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Abhishek has now scored five ducks in just eight T20I innings in 2026, which is a huge cause of concern for the Indian team.

Here's a list of openers who have recorded the most ducks in a single calendar year in T20Is:

Updated:Feb 19, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Saim Ayub - 6 (Pakistan, 2025)

1/7
Saim Ayub - 6 (Pakistan, 2025)

Pakistan's Saim Ayub holds the unfortunate top spot, recording 6 ducks in 2025. His struggles highlighted a challenging period for the young Pakistan opener, who is known for his "no-look" scoop and aggressive intent. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Chaloemwong Chatphaisan - 5 (Thailand, 2024)

2/7
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan - 5 (Thailand, 2024)

Thailand batter Chaloemwong Chatphaisan is tied for second spot, registering five ducks in a calendar year (2024) in T20Is. (Pic credit: Thailand Cricket)  

Follow Us

Kushal Bhurtel - 5 (Nepal, 2024)

3/7
Kushal Bhurtel - 5 (Nepal, 2024)

Nepal batter Kushal Bhurtel also endured a tough year at the top in 2024, registering five ducks in a calendar year in T20Is. (Pic credit: Nepal Cricket)  

Follow Us

Dharma Kesuma - 5 (Indonesia, 2025)

4/7
Dharma Kesuma - 5 (Indonesia, 2025)

Indonesia's Dharma Kesuma also had a cluster of five-duck performances in 2025. (Pic credit: Indonesia Cricket Association)  

Follow Us

Parvez Hossain Emon - 5 (Bangladesh, 2025)

5/7
Parvez Hossain Emon - 5 (Bangladesh, 2025)

The Bangladeshi opener Parvez Hossain Emon also endured a tough year at the top in 2025, registering five ducks in a calendar year in T20Is. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma - 5 (India, 2026)

6/7
Abhishek Sharma - 5 (India, 2026)

India's Abhishek Sharma, the current World No. 1 T20I batter, has now joined the upper echelons of this unwanted record in 2026. With five ducks in just eight T20I innings so far this year, Sharma equals several others at five and sits in a tie for the second-most by an opener in a calendar year. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma's poor form at T20 World Cup 2026

7/7
Abhishek Sharma's poor form at T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 has been nothing short of a statistical anomaly. Entering the tournament as the World No. 1 T20I batter, he has yet to score a single run after three appearances, registering three consecutive ducks - against the USA (0 off 1), Pakistan (0 off 4), and the Netherlands (0 off 3) (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us
Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma T20 World Cup 2026Abhishek Sharma poor form T20 World Cup 2026Abhishek Sharma three ducks T20 World Cup 2026Abhishek Sharma recordsAbhishek Sharma duck recordsAbhishek Sharma horror show T20 World Cup 2026Saim AyubSaim Ayub PakistanSaim Ayub recordsSaim Ayub duck recordsChaloemwong ChatphaisanChaloemwong Chatphaisan ThailandKushal BhurtelKushal Bhurtel NepalDharma KesumaDharma Kesuma IndonesiaParvez Hossain EmonParvez Hossain Emon BangladeshOpeners most ducks T20IsOpeners most ducks T20I
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
10 Indian stars eyeing to shine in IPL 2026 for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH after missing T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics
camera icon11
title
Ishan Kishan girlfriend
Meet Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend Aditi Hundia: Relationship confirmed amid T20 World Cup 2026 buzz
camera icon11
title
Pakistan vs Namibia rain scenario
Who will qualify for Super 8 if PAK vs NAM match gets washed out in T20 World Cup 2026?
camera icon8
title
best hiking destinations
If you love adventure walks, explore 5 best hiking and trekking destinations from the Himalayan Trails to the Swiss Alps