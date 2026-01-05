Advertisement
Pakistan & Bangladesh Cricketers To Feature In IPL - In Pics

The participation of IPL players from Pakistan and Bangladesh remains a flashpoint for international cricket and geopolitics. While the 2008 inaugural season featured eleven Pakistani stars like Sohail Tanvir and Shoaib Akhtar, regional tensions quickly halted their inclusion. Conversely, Bangladeshi players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman became league regulars. However, the 2026 season has introduced a massive shift, with the BCCI instructing KKR to release Mustafizur amid rising diplomatic friction. This timeline explores the complex evolution of these overseas rosters, highlighting how franchise cricket continues to be influenced by the broader political climate and shifting regional cricket alliances.

Updated:Jan 05, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
1. Mustafizur Rahman's 2026 KKR Release:

1. Mustafizur Rahman’s 2026 KKR Release:

Following BCCI instructions amid regional tensions, KKR has released Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 squad, marking a significant geopolitical shift that disrupts the participation of elite Bangladesh players in the IPL.

2. Sohail Tanvir's 2008 Purple Cap Legacy:

2. Sohail Tanvir’s 2008 Purple Cap Legacy:

Sohail Tanvir remains the most iconic Pakistan bowler in IPL history, clinching the 2008 Purple Cap for Rajasthan Royals with 22 wickets, setting a benchmark for international pacers in the league.

3. Shakib Al Hasan's Two-Decade Dominance:

3. Shakib Al Hasan’s Two-Decade Dominance:

Shakib Al Hasan established himself as a premier all-rounder, becoming a cornerstone for both KKR and SRH. His consistent match-winning performances across seasons made him the most successful Bangladeshi cricketer ever.

4. The 2008 Pakistan Inclusion & Sudden Exit:

4. The 2008 Pakistan Inclusion & Sudden Exit:

Eleven Pakistani players, including legends like Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq, headlined the inaugural 2008 season. However, they were permanently excluded from the auction following the Mumbai attacks later that year.

5. Mustafizur's 2024 Resurgence with CSK:

5. Mustafizur’s 2024 Resurgence with CSK:

Mustafizur Rahman’s successful stint with Chennai Super Kings in 2024 proved he was still a top-tier asset. 

6. Azhar Mahmod's Loophole Participation:

6. Azhar Mahmod’s Loophole Participation:

Azhar Mahmood represents a rare exception, playing for Kings XI Punjab and KKR between 2012 and 2015. He bypassed the restriction on Pakistani nationals by competing as a British citizen.

7. Early Pioneers: Ashraful and Mortaza:

7. Early Pioneers: Ashraful and Mortaza:

Early Bangladeshi stars like Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Ashraful were pioneers who faced limited opportunities. Their presence in 2008 and 2009 laid the groundwork for future stars like Mustafizur.

8. The 2025 Auction Barricades:

8. The 2025 Auction Barricades:

While players like Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain made the 2025 shortlist, they ultimately went unsold or were sidelined. This underscores the volatile nature of overseas spots for Bangladesh cricketers.

9. Shoaib Akhtar's Explosive 2008 KKR Debut:

9. Shoaib Akhtar’s Explosive 2008 KKR Debut:

Shoaib Akhtar’s 2008 performance for KKR, particularly his 4/11 spell against Delhi, remains one of the most memorable displays of fast bowling. It showcased the immense talent Pakistani cricketers initially offered.

 

10. Future Tensions and the 2026 T20 World Cup:

10. Future Tensions and the 2026 T20 World Cup:

As [reported earlier], the 2026 Mustafizur controversy has led the BCB to potentially skip the T20 World Cup, proving that IPL roster decisions carry far-reaching diplomatic and international sporting consequences.

