Pakistan & Bangladesh Cricketers To Feature In IPL - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3003425

The participation of IPL players from Pakistan and Bangladesh remains a flashpoint for international cricket and geopolitics. While the 2008 inaugural season featured eleven Pakistani stars like Sohail Tanvir and Shoaib Akhtar, regional tensions quickly halted their inclusion. Conversely, Bangladeshi players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman became league regulars. However, the 2026 season has introduced a massive shift, with the BCCI instructing KKR to release Mustafizur amid rising diplomatic friction. This timeline explores the complex evolution of these overseas rosters, highlighting how franchise cricket continues to be influenced by the broader political climate and shifting regional cricket alliances.