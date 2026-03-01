Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik 4th marriage rumour storm: Who is Vaneeza Sattar?

photoDetails

Shoaib Malik has publicly denied viral rumours linking him to Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar as his alleged next wife, clarifying he is not planning another marriage. The speculation emerged on social media following his 2024 marriage to Sana Javed and past separation from Sania Mirza. Malik broke his silence to protect his family, emphasising the emotional impact of misinformation on his son and warning against harassment and defamatory content. The controversy highlights how celebrity rumours spread rapidly online, especially in cross-border contexts. For fans and readers, the key takeaway remains clear: the claims are unverified, and Malik has firmly dismissed them.