Pakistan faces $38,000,000 loss if PCB boycotts India match at T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan’s debate over boycotting the India match at the T20 World Cup 2026 is no longer political posturing alone. It carries a direct financial risk of up to $38 million, with broadcasters prepared to invoke contractual clauses if the fixture is skipped. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already confirmed its squad for the tournament but is awaiting final government clearance. However, any decision to boycott the India game would expose PCB to legal action under binding ICC and broadcast agreements, placing the board under severe financial strain.