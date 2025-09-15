photoDetails

Pakistan’s qualification hopes for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four hang by a thread after their crushing defeat to India in Dubai. With just one win from two matches, Babar Azam’s men must beat the UAE in their final group clash to stay alive. If Pakistan lose and UAE defeat both Oman and Pakistan, the Men in Green will be knocked out. Oman’s surprise wins or a rain-affected result could also end Pakistan’s campaign. Despite a strong net run-rate advantage, Pakistan face a do-or-die battle as the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four lineup will be finalized on September 21.