Pakistan Knocked Out Of Asia Cup 2025? Here's Are Qualification Scenarios For Men In Green - In Pics

Pakistan’s qualification hopes for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four hang by a thread after their crushing defeat to India in Dubai. With just one win from two matches, Babar Azam’s men must beat the UAE in their final group clash to stay alive. If Pakistan lose and UAE defeat both Oman and Pakistan, the Men in Green will be knocked out. Oman’s surprise wins or a rain-affected result could also end Pakistan’s campaign. Despite a strong net run-rate advantage, Pakistan face a do-or-die battle as the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four lineup will be finalized on September 21.

Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
1. Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat to India Leaves Super Four Spot in Jeopardy

India’s dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan has dented Pakistan’s net run-rate, leaving them with one win in two matches. Their qualification now depends heavily on the UAE and Oman results. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

2. Must-Win Clash Against UAE Becomes Pakistan’s Knockout Final

Pakistan’s last league match against UAE on September 17 is a do-or-die encounter. A loss will almost certainly knock them out of Asia Cup 2025, ending their Super Four hopes. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

3. If UAE Stun Pakistan and Beat Oman, Men in Green Are Out

The simplest elimination route: UAE winning both their matches. That would give UAE four points, leaving Pakistan stranded on two points and crashing out before the Super Four. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

4. Oman’s Double Upset Could Sink Pakistan’s Campaign

If Oman shock both India and UAE, and Pakistan lose to UAE, Oman would qualify instead of Pakistan. This unlikely scenario remains a nightmare possibility for Babar Azam’s men. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

5. Net Run-Rate Advantage Still Keeps Pakistan Alive—for Now

Despite the loss to India, Pakistan’s huge 93-run win over Oman gives them a cushion. If teams finish level on points, their superior net run-rate could be the saving grace. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

6. Rain Threat Minimal, But Could Still Haunt Pakistan

Though no rain is forecast in Dubai, a washed-out UAE vs Oman match combined with Pakistan’s loss to UAE would eliminate Pakistan, as UAE would still finish above them on points. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

7. UAE’s Rock-Bottom Net Run-Rate Could Change Overnight

Currently at -10.483, UAE look weak on paper. But two wins would make net run-rate irrelevant, automatically putting them above Pakistan in the standings. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

8. Pakistan’s History of Upsets Makes UAE Clash Risky

From losing to Zimbabwe to being stunned by the USA, Pakistan have a history of faltering against lower-ranked teams. The UAE, who troubled them in the recent tri-series, pose a real threat. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

9. India All But Qualified With Dominant Performances

With two straight wins, including against Pakistan, India have virtually secured their Super Four berth. Their net run-rate of +4.793 underlines the gulf in form between the two arch-rivals. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

10. September 21 Super Four Line-Up Hinges on Pakistan vs UAE

The final Group A Super Four qualifiers will be decided by September 21. Pakistan’s survival depends on beating UAE—otherwise, Asia Cup 2025 could witness one of the biggest shocks in recent memory. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

