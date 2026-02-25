Pakistan qualification scenario after defeat against England in Super 8 T2 World Cup 2026: How can Salman Ali Agha's team qualify for semi-finals

photoDetails

english

Pakistan’s road to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals has narrowed after their defeat to England, leaving qualification dependent on beating Sri Lanka and favorable results in Group 2. With England already through, Pakistan must secure victory and potentially boost their Net Run Rate if New Zealand win a match. Upcoming fixtures involving New Zealand will determine whether Pakistan advance or face elimination. The situation highlights the importance of NRR margins, tactical execution and pressure performance in ICC tournaments. Pakistan remain mathematically alive, but their fate now hinges on both on-field dominance and external outcomes.