Pakistan qualification scenario for semifinal in T20 World Cup 2026: Can Salman Ali Agha's PAK team qualify for semis after New Zealand game gets washed out?

Pakistan remain in contention for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals despite their Super 8 clash against New Zealand being washed out in Colombo. The shared point leaves Pakistan needing wins against England and Sri Lanka to guarantee qualification. A single victory could still keep them in the race, but net run rate may decide their fate in a tight group finish. The washout slightly improves mathematical qualification probabilities while keeping the group wide open. With no reserve days in the Super 8 stage, weather and match margins could prove decisive in determining which teams advance to the final four.