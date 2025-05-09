Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2898245https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/pakistan-super-league-2025-moved-to-uae-what-you-need-to-know-amid-india-pakistan-tensions-2898245
NewsPhotosPakistan Super League 2025 Moved To UAE: What You Need To Know Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
photoDetails

Pakistan Super League 2025 Moved To UAE: What You Need To Know Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 have been relocated to the UAE after Rawalpindi Stadium was damaged by a drone attack on May 8. This decision comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following India's "Operation Sindoor," which involved airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan. The attack led to the cancellation of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match and raised concerns about player safety. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially planned to continue the tournament in Pakistan, it confirmed the shift to the UAE for the remaining fixtures.

Updated:May 09, 2025, 07:38 AM IST
Follow Us

1. PSL 2025 Matches Relocated to UAE

1/20
1. PSL 2025 Matches Relocated to UAE

Due to security concerns and the damage from a drone attack at Rawalpindi Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that all remaining PSL matches will take place in the UAE.

Follow Us

2. Drone Attack Disrupts PSL Schedule

2/20
2. Drone Attack Disrupts PSL Schedule

A drone strike on May 8 caused damage to Rawalpindi Stadium, resulting in the cancellation of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match, leading to further disruptions in the PSL schedule.

Follow Us

3. Escalating Tensions Prompt PSL Relocation

3/20
3. Escalating Tensions Prompt PSL Relocation

Rising tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after "Operation Sindoor," led to concerns over player safety, forcing the PCB to shift the PSL 2025 to the UAE.

Follow Us

4. India’s Air Strikes Impact PSL 2025

4/20
4. India’s Air Strikes Impact PSL 2025

Indian air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir, further complicated the situation, prompting foreign players to reconsider their participation.

Follow Us

5. Foreign Players Express Concerns

5/20
5. Foreign Players Express Concerns

Amid the political instability, foreign cricketers, including players from England and Australia, have expressed concerns for their safety, leading to discussions on whether they should return home early.

Follow Us

6. Match Cancellations and Rescheduling

6/20
6. Match Cancellations and Rescheduling

The drone attack led to the cancellation of key matches, including Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, with the PCB rescheduling these games and shifting venues to maintain the tournament’s integrity.

Follow Us

7. PSL's Commitment to Player Safety

7/20
7. PSL's Commitment to Player Safety

Despite the challenges, the PCB reiterated its commitment to player safety, confirming that the PSL would continue as planned, albeit in a revised location to ensure everyone’s well-being.

Follow Us

8. UAE to Host PSL 2025’s Final Leg

8/20
8. UAE to Host PSL 2025’s Final Leg

The UAE’s role as the new host for PSL 2025 reflects its stable security environment, ensuring the smooth continuation of the tournament and allowing fans to enjoy the final matches safely.

Follow Us

9. Political Strife Impacts Cricket’s Global Appeal

9/20
9. Political Strife Impacts Cricket’s Global Appeal

The shifting of PSL to the UAE highlights how geopolitical conflicts can impact international sporting events, affecting both players and fans globally, and raising questions about future sports tourism in the region.

 

Follow Us

10. What’s Next for PSL 2025?

10/20
10. What’s Next for PSL 2025?

The rescheduled PSL fixtures in the UAE will be finalized soon, with the PCB working to share updated dates and venues. Fans and teams alike eagerly await the completion of this thrilling tournament.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
PSL 2025Pakistan Super League 2025PSL matches relocated UAEPakistan cricket newsdrone attack Rawalpindi StadiumPakistan Cricket security concernsIndia Pakistan tensionsPSL 2025 remaining fixturesPCB decision UAEPeshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings canceledPSL Pakistan venue changeUAE PSL 2025cricket tournament in UAERawalpindi stadium attack May 2025Pakistan Super League securitycricket match cancellation Pakistandrone strike impact cricketPakistan cricket board relocationPSL match relocation impactPSL 2025 news updatePakistan cricket safety concernsUAE cricket venues 2025Pakistan Super League cancellation reasonscricket airstrike security impactPSL 2025 disruptionsPSL match safety protocolsPeshawar Zalmi match issuesUAE hosting PSL matchesPakistan cricket player safetysecurity breaches Pakistan cricketcricket event cancellations Pakistanimpact of drone attacks on sports eventsPakistan cricket in 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
S400
S- 400 Missile: India's Iron Shield That Butchered Pakistani Drones, Missiles In Air - Check Russia Connection
camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet Pakistan-Born Billionaire Who Survived Polio At 2 And Built Rs 42,500 Crore Empire
camera icon13
title
mother day horoscope
Mother's Day 2025 Horoscope: What Gifts To Give Your Mom According To Zodiac?
camera icon12
title
Summer Travel 2025
From Indonesia To Turkey: Discover 10 Best International Travel Destinations For Indians To Visit During Summer 2025
camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet Indian Billionaire Who Lost His Wife To Cancer, Found Love Again At 91; His Net Worth Will Surprise You
NEWS ON ONE CLICK