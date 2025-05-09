Pakistan Super League 2025 Moved To UAE: What You Need To Know Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

photoDetails

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 have been relocated to the UAE after Rawalpindi Stadium was damaged by a drone attack on May 8. This decision comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following India's "Operation Sindoor," which involved airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan. The attack led to the cancellation of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match and raised concerns about player safety. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially planned to continue the tournament in Pakistan, it confirmed the shift to the UAE for the remaining fixtures.